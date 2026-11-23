Skyler Gisondo, Eduardo Franco and Beanie Feldstein join returning cast members Owen Wilson, Blythe Danner and Teri Polo for the latest film in the hit comedy franchise.

Like a family reunion you’d do anything to avoid, the Fockers franchise has returned with a fourth installment 16 years after the last one. The series had already reached a point of diminishing returns, withinto the mix, feels like the nadir in a series that recycles the same tired jokes in increasingly desperate manner.

, who’s capable of so much more, reprising the same formulaic shtick in this edition helmed by John Hamburg, who co-wrote the previous three films. The comic set pieces, of which there are many, nearly all revolve around humiliation, with Stiller painfully going through the motions as his character does one moronic thing after another.

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The chief conceit of this redundant exercise is that Stiller’s character, Greg Focker, is now actually older than his forbidding father-in-law Jack was in the original. And he’s assumed the same persona, deeply suspicious of his son Henry’s new girlfriend Olivia , who’s accompanied him to a family reunion celebrating Jack’s 80th birthday.

Prior to their meeting formally, Greg and Olivia had an encounter on an airplane when Greg attempted to use a bathroom not in his assigned section and somehow wound up stealing Olivia’s birth-control pills . It’s but the first of many labored, would-be comic sequences that are so devoid of reality that it’s amazing they made it into the finished product.

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Another running gag is that Jack is now on a health kick and only eats vegan, with De Niro, clad in tight exercise wear, revealing that he’s in excellent shape at age 83. When Jack turns down Greg’s offer of a steak dinner, Olivia says she can cook him a vegan one, resulting in a kitchen face-off with slapstick complications including Jack seriously burning his face .

Then there’s Jack’s German Shepherd, Lorenzo, who naturally acts aggressively only toward Greg and to whom Jack speaks exclusively in German. If Lorenzo were a poodle, Jack explains, he would speak to him in French. The storyline’s main element is Greg’s desperate attempts to sabotage Henry’s wedding proposal to Olivia, whom everyone else in the family instantly adores, to the point of stealing the vintage engagement ring that Jack has given his grandson.

This leads to another wildly unfunny segment in which Greg is rabidly pursued through the house by Lorenzo, who’s picked up the scent of the ring, culminating in the dog viciously tearing apart the taxidermied body of Jack’s beloved cat Mr. Jinx from the previous films. I could go on, relating one forced moment after another , but you get the idea. It’s a relief whenshows up to reprise his laid-back Kevin Rawley character and quietly steals the film, getting laughs just with his use of Jewish idioms. Much of the supporting cast is wasted, including Blythe Danner, hardly given any screen time; Teri Polo, reduced to looking on with exasperation at Stiller’s antics; and) proves amusing as Samantha’s boyfriend, who desperately yearns to become a member of Jack’s “Circle of Trust.

” And De Niro does his De Niro thing, slyly underplaying Jack’s outrageousness. Grande, whose character is supposed to be a former FBI hostage negotiator, is the best thing in the film, going toe-to-toe with her more cinematically experienced co-stars and displaying both formidable steeliness and deadpan comic skills. If, as seems sadly inevitable, there’s yet another installment in the series, her presence should be required.

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Cast: Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Teri Polo, Blythe Danner, Skyler Gisondo, Beanie Feldstein, Eduardo Franco, Ariana GrandeProducers: Jane Rosenthanl, Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, John Lesher, Jay Roach, John Hamburg‘Way of the Warrior Kid’ Review: Chris Pratt and Jude Hill Team Up to Take On Bullies in Apple TV’s Winning Family Film