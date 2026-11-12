Teri Polo debuted a bangs-and-darker-hair makeover at the Focker-in-Law world premiere, whiLe Ariana Grande, also in the cast, shared recent bob and relationship updates ahead of the November 25 release.

Teri Polo Makes a Striking Return at the Focker-in-Law Premiere

Actress Teri Polo drew attention on the red carpet on November 11 at the globe premiere of Focker-in-Law, the sequel to the comedy franchise that began with Meet the Parents. Appearing more than a quarter of a century after she first charmed moviegoers as Pam Byrnes opposite Ben Stiller , Polo wore a tailored silhouette that highlighted her figure and showcased her edgy forearm tattoos. She completed the look with a classic black-and-gold clutch and subtle statement rings,and photos and videos from the event circulated widely on social media.

Much of the online reaction centered on her new hairstyle. Polo traded her long blonde waves for wispy bangs and shaggy, rock-and-roll layers in a darker shade. The change contrasted with the girl-next-door image she was known for in her early film career,and fans praised the update, with many calling the bangs and deeper tones a flattering match for her complexion. polo had introduced the makeover about three weeks before the premiere,posting before-and-after photos on Instagram alongside a snapshot with her stylist. In her caption she thanked the stylist for the transformation and joked that the new cut had hidden her forehead wrinkles.

Also read Ariana Grande Returns for 'Focker-In-Law' Premiere With Ricky Alvarez After Hiatus

Focker-in-Law Revisits the Familiar Family Story

Focker-in-Law reunites Polo and Stiller as Pam and Greg Focker, now navigating the chaos surrounding their grown-up son, Henry,who is preparing to get married. The film too brings Ariana Grande and Skyler Gisondo into the family circle. The movie is scheduled to open in theaters on November 25, and the premiere marked a notable moment in Polo's career, which has included a long run of teLevision and film work since the original release.

Polo has too spoken publically about her personal life. She married her first husband, photographer Anthony Moore, in 1997, and the couple welcomed a son, Griffin,in 2002 before divorcing in 2005. In 2004 she began a relationship with Jamie Wollam, who later became the drummer for Tears for Fears. The couple had a daughter, Bayley, in 2007 and separated in 2012. In a more recent interview on a podcast, Polo said she had found love with a former Marine whom she met through a dating app,and she revealed that she had flown to South Korea to meet him for their first date.

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Ariana Grande Shares Personal Updates Amid Busy Stretch

Ariana Grande, who is too part of the Focker-in-Law cast,has been in the public eye this fall as well. On November 2 the 33-year-old pop star shared a series of Instagram photos showing affectionate moments with her boyfriend, Ricky Alvarez, along with another glance at her recent bob haircut, which she first debuted in late October. The gallery included an image of the pair embracing amid lush greenery and a photo of Grande kissing Alvarez on the forehead. She captioned the post with a white heart emoji and exclamation points. Friends and family, including actress Rachel Zegler and her brother Frankie Grande, responded warmly in the comments.

The post followed a November 1 appearance with Alvarez at the Recent York City Marathon, where the couple cheered on runners. Influencer Ella Schweiger later shared video of an encounter in which she asked Grande to write an encouraging note for a runner who had completed the 26.2-mile race, and the runner was delighted to learn the message arrived from the singer. Grande has also recently stepped back from some public engagements,citing ongoing public scrutiny. As part of that decision she withdrew from the planned West End revival of Sunday in the Park With George, although a live album featuring tracks from the studio recording is still set to be released.