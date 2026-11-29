Writer-director John Hamburg has explained why Barbra Streisand and Dustin Hoffman are missing from the new movie Focker-in-Law. The fourth installment opened in U.S. theaters on November 25, bringing Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro back as Greg and his father-in-law, Jack Byrnes.

Image Credit: lev radin / Shutterstock. Debby Wong / Shutterstock. Writer-director John Hamburg has explained why Barbra Streisand and Dustin Hoffman are missing from the new movieThe fourth installment opened in U.S. theaters on November 25, bringing Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro back as Greg and his father-in-law, Jack Byrnes.

Their uneasy relationship has driven the series sinceas Roz and Bernie, whose relaxed approach to family life clashed with Jack's rules. Both returned forHamburg co-wrote all three earlier films before taking the director's chair for this installment. He said the filmmakers discussed bringing the pair back. , Hamburg said he wanted to recapture the simplicity of the original movie.

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The script already had four younger characters to accommodate: Olivia, Henry, Samantha and Eduardo.