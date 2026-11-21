The U.S. Department of Defense released a cache of newly-declassified UFO documents on Friday, Nov. 20 — and one of those files gives an inside look at Cold War claims of a flying saucer sighting in Michigan.

A drawing of a UFO from a 1950s Air Force report. Two boys claimed to see a flying saucer near Lake Erie in Michigan. The White House released a cache of declassified UFO files on Friday, Nov. 20.

Included in the documents is a reported UFO sighting from October 1957, where two teens claimed to see a bell-shaped flying saucer on Lake Erie in Monroe County, Michigan. The boys described the object as emitting a high-pitched hum and estimated its rate of travel at about 225 miles per hour.

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The U.S. Department of Defense released a cache of newly-declassified UFO documents on Friday, Nov. 20 — and one of those files gives an inside look at Cold War claims of a flying saucer sighting in Michigan.is a U.S. Air Force Air Intelligence Information Report for an incident that allegedly occurred in Michigan on Oct. 13, 1957. Two 15-year-old boys were out looking at constellations at about 10:05 p.m. in an area called "Indian Trails," described as about three to five miles from Enrico Fermi Atomic Plant and near Oldport, Michigan.

That's in Monroe County. The pair reported seeing a "bell shaped" flying object that was silver-grey in color. It emitted a "high-pitched hum like an electric generator" and had "four lights, possibly portholes," according to the declassified document. The object appeared to fall, then leveled off at about 1,500 feet and traveled north-northeast about 225 miles an hour.

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The two reporting parties, Harry Poe Jr. and Dale Smith, sketched out the flight path and a detailed look at the flying object on lined notebook paper. A drawing of a UFO and it's flight path. Two teenage boys reported seeing it near Lake Erie in Michigan in the 1950s. The Michigan document is one of 43 files released by the Department of Defense related to UFOs, or in the latest government parlance, "Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena.

" "All descriptive and estimative language contained in this report reflects the reporter’s subjective interpretation at the time of the event," the Department of Defense wrote while releasing the Michigan document. "Such characterizations should not be interpreted as a conclusive indication of the presence or absence of any intrinsic object features or performance characteristics. " Likewise, the government noted that all the documents released in the cache are related to unresolved cases.

That means "the government is unable to make a definitive determination on the nature of the observed phenomena," the Department of Defense wrote.

"This can occur for a variety of reasons, including a lack of sufficient data, and the Department of War welcomes the application of private-sector analysis, information and expertise. DOW will continue to conduct separate reporting on resolved UAP cases, as mandated by statute.

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"This story was written using U.S. Department of Defense documents. It was reported from Eden Prairie, Minnesota.