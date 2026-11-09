Flying out of AUS for the holidays? Construction could change your airport experience

With Thanksgiving just weeks away, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is preparing for an increase in holiday travelers...

With Thanksgiving just weeks away, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is preparing for an increase in holiday travelers. But with several construction projects underway and temporary baggage claim closures, getting through the airport could look a little different.

"They're tryin' to make, I guess, the airport a little bit bigger because now more people are moving into Austin, now more are flying through Austin," AUS frequent flyer, Hannah Ortega, said. With several construction projects underway and temporary baggage claim closures, getting through the airport could look a little different. A few weeks ago Austin Bergstrom International Airport hit a new screening record with nearly 47 thousand people traveling on Monday, October 26th.

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Arrivals-level work at Austin Bergstrom is set to continue through November 20th as crews finish the Atrium Infill and remove scaffolding.

"Short term is going to affect them quite a bit," AUS traveler, Kris Massey, said. "I think in the long term, when everything gets finished, it'll be more smooth a process for everyone flying. " A few weeks ago Austin Bergstrom International Airport hit a new screening record with nearly 47 thousand people traveling on Monday, October 26th. The Atrium Infill is adding 12,000 square feet for TSA screening and bag-check lines.

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Meanwhile other projects at the West Gate will add passenger amenities and new gates, and construction also underway in parking areas.

"One thing I've noticed over the years," Massey said. "Holiday with construction and holiday travel, travel is doubled by what five to ten times when it comes to Austin Airport. " With Thanksgiving just weeks away, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is preparing for an increase in holiday travelers. "I did pre-check finally," AUS traveler from LA, Addison Vanpatten, said.

"I actually did it and it has helped a lot on like the last two flights, but I like to come to the airport as late as humanly possible, typically. "The ongoing baggage claim closures are happening in phases, with Claim 3 currently closed through November 11, and then Claim 4 will be closed through November 20.

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