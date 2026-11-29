This husband just landed a first-class seat in the doghouse.

A West Coast husband is facing online heat and incessant roasts after shamelessly flexing about snagging a solo first-class upgrade on“Husbands, what do you do when @AlaskaAir upgrades you to first class but the wife and kids are in the back of the bus?

This was not my plan but daddy did put in all that butt time to/from DC for work last year😂,” bragged Mike Umbro, CEO of Californians for Energy & Science, on X.“I chose to be thankful with a pre-flight mai tai! Happy Thanksgiving! See you in Honolulu mommy! ” he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The post has racked up over 1.2 million views and furious reactions, with X users blasting Umbro for not offering the luxury seat to his wife.