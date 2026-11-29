Flying first-class husband leaves wife and kids in economy — sparking viral debate
This husband just landed a first-class seat in the doghouse.
A West Coast husband is facing online heat and incessant roasts after shamelessly flexing about snagging a solo first-class upgrade on“Husbands, what do you do when @AlaskaAir upgrades you to first class but the wife and kids are in the back of the bus?
This was not my plan but daddy did put in all that butt time to/from DC for work last year😂,” bragged Mike Umbro, CEO of Californians for Energy & Science, on X.“I chose to be thankful with a pre-flight mai tai! Happy Thanksgiving! See you in Honolulu mommy! ” he added.
The post has racked up over 1.2 million views and furious reactions, with X users blasting Umbro for not offering the luxury seat to his wife.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.Read the full story at nypost
Get an alert when there is news on LifestyleFollow Lifestyle