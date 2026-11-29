A night after being benched as a punishment, Michkov will miss a second straight game, this time due to illness, according to Flyers GM Danny Brière. He took morning skate and was expected to play.

Matvei Michkov was supposed to miss just one game due to “an internal matter. ” He will now miss his second straight game, this time due to illness.

Michkov watched the Flyers win against the Vancouver Canucks on Friday from the press box. He participated in the optional morning skate in Voorhees on Saturday, and coach Rick Tocchet reiterated that he would be back in the lineup. But speaking to the media less than an hour before the Flyers hosted the New York Islanders at Xfinity Mobile Arena — more about the recent disciplinary action taken against Michkov for an altercation with a teammate in Washington, D.C.

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— Flyers general manager Danny Brière revealed the Russian winger would be out.