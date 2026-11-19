Brière appeared on 97.5 The Fanatic's 'Unfiltered” on Wednesday to address the media firestorms swirling around his team. He was also asked about the Cutter Gauthier saga.

It’s certainly been an eventful few days for Danny Brière . First, the Flyers general manager jumped on a plane for Edmonton last week to put out the media fire surrounding a report from ESPN’s Kevin Weekes claiming that star winger Matvei Michkov was unhappy in Philadelphia.

Then came the rehashing of the Cutter Gauthier saga , one that continues to puncture Flyers fans deeper and deeper, with Gauthier scoring four hat tricks in his past nine games. If that wasn’t enough, the Daily Faceoff’s Anthony Di Marco reported Tuesday that perennial top scorer Travis Konecny is disgruntled about being passed in the pecking order by younger players.

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All this while the Flyers are foundering near the bottom of the Eastern Conference and a frustrated section of the fan base is calling for Rick Tocchet ’s job. Amid all the noise, Brière hopped on 97.5 The Fanatic on Wednesday to address the recent controversies surrounding his team. Here are the highlights from the Flyers GM’s 13-minute, 54-second appearance on “Unfiltered” with Bill Colarulo and former Phillies reliever Ricky Bottalico.

Why didn’t Gauthier want to play for the Flyers? For two years now, Flyers fans have searched for answers regarding Gauthier, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 draft, and his reasons for not wanting to be a Flyer. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman brought up the Gauthier situation earlier this week on the “ FAN Hockey Show ,” saying he heard the trouble started due to the Flyers reneging on a promise to Gauthier regarding when he would turn pro.

This would have happened around the same time former GM Chuck Fletcher was fired in March of 2024, and Brière took over on an interim basis. Brière called the Friedman report “nonsense,” and said he was never aware of any promise made to Gauthier and his camp. He also said the Flyers are “an easy target” for stuff like this given the team’s poor start.

“If I remember correctly, Cutter wasn’t sure he wanted to come back, and he asked us for some time,” Brière said. “When he came back from the World Championship, he told us ... that he wasn’t going to wear the Flyers uniform. That’s all there was to it, and I think people are just trying to get some free clicks on it. It’s disappointing, but it’s the world that we live in.

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” When pressed if he thought the Flyers could have done anything differently to salvage the situation, Brière said, “Well, it wasn’t told to us. So as far as I know, no.” Gauthier, who was ultimately traded to Anaheim for Jamie Drysdale and a second-round pick in January 2024, scored 41 goals last season.

He is tied for the NHL lead with 21, and on Tuesday, the 22-year-old became just the fourth player since 1925 to score at least 19 goals in a 10-game span. Are the Flyers still committed to Michkov? While Brière addressed the media on Zoom from Edmonton and refuted ESPN’s report last week regarding Michkov, he was asked again on Wednesday about the team’s commitment to the Russian winger .

Brière called it “his duty” to be on the ground in Edmonton and said he and the rest of the Flyers’ brass were there to try to understand “what all that outside noise was about. ” “He’s a big piece of our future. We’ve always said that. We would handle it the same way if it was other of our young players,” the GM said.

“But yeah, Matvei is a big part of the future, and we’re happy with the way he’s been playing this year. It’s not just about this year. We’re trying to build a team that’s going to be contenders for years to come. ” Brière added that Michkov is “not the only one” frustrated about the team not winning and that arguments happen among teammates.

“He’s fiery. He’s competitive. That’s the part that we love about him too. ...

I don’t have an issue with someone that wants to win badly,” he said. Is Konecny part of the long-term future? Brière was later asked about the recent Konecny report and whether he viewed the 29-year-old, who has led the team in scoring in six of the past seven seasons, as part of the long-term future.

“Absolutely, he’s been good. He’s believed in what we’re trying to do. He wants to be part of it,” Brière said.

“When Travis is scoring 30 goals, as we know he’s capable of, his contract is a great one for the Flyers. So he wants to lead those young guys in the right direction.

“Now, unfortunately, it’s been a tough part of the season for him, but for a lot of guys, almost everybody on the team. So I’m not surprised this is when those reports come out. People are trying to find some reasons why the team is struggling, or what’s going to happen next. But you know, we’re dealing with this internally.

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Travis is in a good place mentally; he knows he can give us more, and he’s working towards it. ” Konecny, who is in Year 2 of an eight-year contract that contains a no-move clause, has two goals and six points in 14 games this season. If the Flyers wanted to move the winger, they would need to convince him to waive his trade protection rights. Is Brière happy with Tocchet?

Given the team’s unpreparedness to start the season, style of play, and some of the questions surrounding the deployment of young players like Michkov and Porter Martone , there has been much online discourse about Tocchet and his long-term fit. Frustration from a section of the fan base has even led to “Fire Tocchet” chants at Xfinity Mobile Arena at points this season and, more recently, a GoFundMe that paid for a billboard and a plane flyover calling for Tocchet’s job.

So is Brière happy with the job his coach has done?

“Absolutely. I’m really excited about our team. I’m excited about the way they’re being taught,” he said.

“Rick knew the mandate coming in. He knew he was getting a young team. What I love with Rick is the amount of time he spends on the ice with his players after practice. How much he wants to teach them.

He’s in it for the long haul as well. He sees and knows that there’s a lot of work to be done, but he also knows that there’s so much there with some of the young guys. ” So do the Flyers hear the fans’ criticism of Tocchet?

“We’re constantly evaluating everything. We evaluate ourselves, we evaluate our players, we evaluate our coaches. We’re constantly talking. We have an open relationship with Tocc where we discuss many things.

He’s open to it as well,” Brière said.

“I get it. When you lose games, you got to look. We’re doing the same thing, you’re trying to find what the problem is. But we believe we’re going still in the right direction as far as the future, as far as developing our guys, and them being taught the right way to play. So that’s our approach at the moment. ”