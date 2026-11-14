Flyers Face Blue Jackets as Both Teams Seek Momentum Shifts

The Philadelphia Flyers travel to Columbus to face the Blue Jackets in a back-to-back game. Dan Vladar stArts for Philadelphia, while Sean Monahan is out for the Flyers and Rick Bowness is out for Columbus.

Team Rosters and Injuries

The Philadelphia Flyers and the Columbus Blue Jackets are preparing for a critical National Hockey League matchup at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio,with puck drop scheduled for seven o'clock in the evening Eastern Standard Time. Both clubs are navigating a challenging stretch of their season, facing each other as they attempt to regain momentum after mixed results over the past ten games. The Flyers enter this contest having won only one of their last five games,a victory that came against the Vancouver Canucks. Their recent record stands at three wins, four losses, and three overtime losses in their last ten outings. This performance includes a hard-fought three-two loss in overtime against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night. The Blue Jackets , on the other hand, are currently riding a three-game losing streak. They've lost three straight games and hold a two-win,three-loss record in their last five contests. Their recent struggles have come against a tough Atlantic Division slate, including defeats to the Buffalo Sabres, Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning. However, thier offense has been persistent,having conceded points in nine of their last ten games, with three of their five recent wins coming in overtime situations.

In terms of roster availability, the Flyers plan to dress the same eighteen skaters that took the ice during their overtime defeat in Edmonton. The squad is dealing with some injury concerns, specifically regarding forward Sean Monahan, who was sidelined in the loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday due to an upper body injury. Monahan is listed as day-to-afternoon, and his absence will be addressed by calling up Del Bel Belluz to replace him in the lineup. Additionally,Conor Garland is out with an upper body injury, while Noel Acciari and Nikita Grebyonkin are both listed as day-to-afternoon with similar upper body issues. The Blue Jackets are too managing roster adjustments, with Kent Johnson emerging as a key offensive contributor. johnson has recorded seventeen points in seventeen games this season, breaking down to eight goals and nine assists, providing a significant spark for the home team.

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Goaltending and Coaching Changes

The goaltending matchup features a notable tweak for the Philadelphia Flyers. Dan Vladar is scheduled to start the game after delivering a strong performance against the Edmonton Oilers, where he made twenty-one saves. This follows a period where the Flyers were seeking consistency from their netminder. Head coach Rick Tocchet had previously expressed a desire to establish a clear number one goaltender to build continuity, and Vladar appears to be taking that role, despite the team being in a back-to-back scenario. Vladar has accumulated two hundred and sixty-two saves while allowing thirty-six goals this season. His statistics include a three-point-two goals-against average and an eight-seven-nine save percentage, which ranks forty-sixth in the league. The decision to begin him again comes as the Flyers look to replicate the defensive solidity they showed in their recent games, particularly given that the Blue Jackets present a less difficult offensive challenge compared to the Oilers.

The Columbus Blue Jackets will be without head coach Rick Bowness for this game and potentially the next as he misses his second straight game due to a health issue. Assistant coach Don Granato will take over duties from behind the bench for the remainder of this stretch. on the opposing side, the Blue Jackets will rely on the efforts of their goaltender, Jet Greaves, who has faced significant volume recently. Greaves has conceded twenty-nine goals in limited action, holding a three-point-three goals-against average and recording two hundred and fifteen saves. His save percentage stands at eight-eight-one, which places him forty-first in the league. Philadelphia also has youthful star Matvei Michkov looking to contribute, having recorded ten goals and five assists for fifteen total points this season, offering a dynamic scoring threat to complement the squad's defensive structure.

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Strategic Outlook and Recent Form

Both teams are entering this contest with a sense of urgency to turn their recent trends around. The Flyers are particularly focused on improving their starts, a area where they've historically struggled. Wednesday night provided a glimpse of potential improvement, as the squad displayed robust defensive positioning against a high-powered Edmonton attack. The challenge ahead is to maintain that intensity against Columbus, whose offensive depth is tested but not depleted. The Flyers are also benefiting from having two full days between games, allowing for adequate travel and practice time before Saturday night. This rest period is expected to help the team generate energy and execute a strong opening period. The back-to-back nature of the schedule is a factor,yet the extra preparation period mitigates some of the fatigue that often plagues teams in such situations.

For the Blue Jackets, the primary objective is to halt their three-game losing streak and stop the bleeding after facing the top teams in the Atlantic Division. Their ability to retain games close, evidenced by thier three overtime wins in their last five games, suggests they are competitive despite the losses. The home crowd at Nationwide Arena could provide a vital boost as they gaze to capitalize on their offensive opportunities. with Greaves facing pressure to perform given his save percentage rank, the supporting cast must generate consistent scoring chances. The insertion of Del Bel Belluz into the Flyers lineup adds a layer of unpredictability, as he will need to quickly gel with his new teammates. Meanwhile, Kent Johnson remains a focal point for Columbus,tasked with leveraging his seventeen-point pace to drive the offense. The game promises to be a tight contest, with both tEams aware that a triumph would provide a significant psychological boost during a difficult portion of thier schedule.