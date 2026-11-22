The Philadelphia Flyers beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 at Bell Centre, extending their winning streak to three games as Noah Cates scored the game-winning goal with 29.9 seconds remaining.

MONTREAL ― They say it’s a good life if you don’t weaken, and while the Flyers had moments when they did, on Saturday they ultimately came out on top.

In front of a raucous crowd at Bell Centre, the Flyers beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-3. The win extends the Flyers’ winning streak to three games, and they have won five of their past seven. Noah Cates scored the game-winner with 29.9 seconds left after a Matvei Michkov shot handcuffed Jacob Fowler, causing him to drop the puck to Sean Couturier . The Flyers captain chipped it over to Cates, who buried it into the open net.

Also read More from the Flyers’ memorable (and unlikely) comeback in Ottawa: ‘We didn’t play very well, but we found a way’

The goal came after Dan Vladař made a nifty left pad kick save on Kirby Dach as he walked right in with just over 2 minutes in regulation. He then stopped Cole Caufield with 41 seconds left. The Flyers took a 1-0 lead on their second shot of the night after some sustained pressure from the top line of Christian Dvorak, Travis Konecny , and Tyson Foerster .

They controlled the boards before Foerster sent the puck up to Cam York at the left point. He went D-to-D to Jamie Drysdale , whom he reunited with on Saturday, and the blueliner sent a shot toward the net as a checked Foerster cut through the high slot as Dvorak did the same through the slot. Drysdale’s went wide but caromed up the boards to Konecny, waiting on the left wall.

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He set en the puck back to York, and he fired a one-timer on net that Dvorak tipped in. But this wasn’t a basic play; the former Canadiens center curled away from Montreal defenseman Noah Doson to get to the front of the net and tipped the puck with his stick on the ice behind him. Dvorak’s goal marked the ninth time the Flyers scored first in 26 games this season.

It is his fifth of the season and extends his point streak to three games . The Flyers’ lead didn’t last long because 16 seconds later, Oliver Kapanen, the nephew of former Flyers forward Sami Kapanen, tied it up. In a similar play, the Canadiens worked the puck up the left boards to Arber Xhekaj, who fired a quick slap shot on goal.

Vladař made the initial save, but Kapanen outmuscled Drysdale in front to bang in the rebound. Philly had two shots in the opening period, marking the third time this season they’ve hit the low. But while they put three more shots on goal through the first 7 minutes, 32 seconds of the middle frame, the Flyers led 3-1.

Owen Tippett was flying all night, and it seemed to back up and then collapse the Canadiens’ defense as he headed up the ice. The Flyers got out of trouble as Porter Martone , who moved to his natural position of right wing with Tippett and Denver Barkey, chipped the puck to Tippett to start a breakout.

No surprise, but Tippett turned on the jets and raced up the left wing, creating a two-on-one with Barkey — who was moved to the middle to bring speed — as Kaiden Guhle was the lone Canadien back. Tippett did a pump fake, shifted the puck to his backhand to get his angle around Guhle, and fed Barkey for the goal. The goal is Barkey’s fifth of the season, and Martone notched his second point in the past nine games.

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Rasmus Ristolainen extended the Flyers’ lead on the team’s fifth shot. Martone caught the puck in the air, dropped it down, and moved it to Tippett as he headed into the offensive zone. He did another pump fake, this time at the top of the left circle, and dropped the puck to Barkey, who carried it around the net.

Barkey fed the puck to the Big Finn at the right point, and he put a wrister past Fowler for his second of the season. With the assist, Barkey has five points in the past four games . With two points, Tippett extended his point streak to four games .

He came close to notching his own goal a little more than a minute later when he streaked in and nailed the shot right off the post; In the third period, the Canadiens tied the game on consecutive shots. The first goal came on a power play with Noel Acciari in the box for holding. Zachary Bolduc scored from the bumper, shooting a one-timer off a pass by Alex Newhook.

Kirby Dach was tied up with Nick Seeler in front, and Vladař thought there was contact, but Flyers coach Rick Tocchet opted not to challenge. On the next Canadiens shot, Owen Beck skated down the right wing and in on Travis Sanheim . He ripped a snap shot that beat Vladař’s blocker. Breakaways Defenseman David Jiříček was a healthy scratch for the sixth straight and the 14th time in the past 15 games.

Forward Michael Bunting and defenseman Simon Benoit were healthy scratches for the sixth consecutive game. Up next The Flyers have one more game before Thanksgiving, visiting the Washington Capitals on Wednesday .