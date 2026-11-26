The Flyers scored 17 seconds into the game but could not keep pace with Washington, who scored four of its seven goals in the third period.

WASHINGTON ― The Flyers have been working on starting faster. They did exactly that on Wednesday, catching Washington Capitals rookie defenseman Cole Hutson on a two-on-one rush on the first shift of the game.

Travis Konecny ultimately buried the pass from Christian Dvorak to give the Flyers a 1-0 lead 17 seconds into the game The Flyers just couldn’t maintain that momentum, ultimately falling 7-3 to the Capitals on the road after getting dominated in the final two periods. Washington quickly tied the game at 1-1 3 minutes, 33 seconds into the first period, after Alex Tuch corralled the rebound from Matt Roy’s point shot and found Ryan Leonard across the crease, who banged one in off the backhand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On the Flyers’ first power play opportunity of the game, they earned 36 seconds of a five-on-three, and did not get a single shot on net. All three of Matvei Michkov ’s attempts from the point were blocked. After three unsuccessful power play opportunities, the Capitals finally broke through on their fourth, after Porter Martone took his second penalty of the game. Hutson gave the Capitals the 2-1 lead in the second period on a wrister from the left circle.