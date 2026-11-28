Philadelphia Flyers forward Matvei Michkov was scratched from Friday's game against the Vancouver Canucks due to an undisclosed internal team matter. Despite the benching, Coach Rick Tocchet confirmed Michkov will return to the lineup on Sunday, dismissing fan chants and media speculation while emphasizing that the issue is being handled internally.

was benched for Friday's game against Vancouver because of an internal matter, the team said. In a statement by team governor Dan Hilferty, released less than two hours before Friday's game, the Flyers said Michkov was scratched due to an “ internal team matter.

” Michkov has a team-leading 11 goals and 20 points in 27 games. The 21-year-old Russian watched Philadelphia's 5-2 victory over Vancouver with other Flyers players in the press box. Coach Rick Tocchet said after the victory that Michkov would be back in the lineup Sunday against the New York Islanders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s like any young player that you hope he learned from it,” Tocchet said, without detailing what prompted the benching. “It happens and we all learn from our mistakes. That’s how we learn from things. ”“I have no say in any of that stuff,” forwardTeam captain“We just focused on the game,” Couturier said.