Matvei Michkov was scratched from the Flyers lineup against the Vancouver Canucks on Friday due to an internal team matter, with coach Rick Tocchet declining to provide details.

Matvei Michkov was scratched from the Philadelphia Flyers lineup for Friday's game against the Vancouver Canucks at Xfinity Mobile Arena. The team announced the decision in a statement from Flyers governor Dan Hilferty.

Michkov Scratched For Internal Team Matter

The statement read: Due to an internal team matter, forward Matvei Michkov will not be in the lineup for today's game vs. Vancouver. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported that the scratch was because of a violation of team rules. The Flyers did not confirm that detail. Coach Rick Tocchet met with media before the game but would not answer questions about the situation.

Also read Matvei Michkov and Porter Martone are experiencing some growing pains, but ‘that’s hockey’

Tocchet said: Hilf said it, and we're just going to worry about Vancouver. We'll talk about stuff later, but we're just going to worry about the game tonight. He also said: It's internal. That's it.

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That's all I can go with right now. When asked whether the discipline would last more than one game, Tocchet said: We'll talk about this later. Asked directly if the scratch was disciplinary, he replied: It's internal, so that's it. That's all I can go with right now.

Tocchet also was asked why Hilferty, the team governor, released the statement rather than general manager Danny Briere. He said: It's an organizational thing, so we got to move on from it. I'm sure these questions will be answered later. The decision came after Michkov played a season-low 12 minutes, 19 seconds in the Flyers' 7-3 loss to the Washington Capitals on Wednesday.

Trade Speculation And Bench Arguments Surface

It also followed a turbulent stretch of weeks for the 21-year-old forward and the team. On Nov. 10, ESPN hockey insider Kevin Weekes reported that, according to multiple league sources, Michkov would likely want a new start elsewhere. Weekes cited the Flyers' unimpressive start and internal turmoil as the cause. The Flyers and Michkov have refuted that report.

The next day, Michkov spoke with Briere in the bowels of Edmonton's Rogers Place outside the Flyers locker room. He then addressed the media inside. Michkov reiterated the message from the GM, which Briere also stressed to the team, that the need right now is to concentrate just on hockey. When asked if he is happy in Philly, Michkov responded: Yeah, of course.

The Weekes report came a day after an NBC Sports Philadelphia camera caught Michkov and defenseman Nick Seeler arguing on the bench, ironically against the Vancouver Canucks. The Athletic reported that Michkov met with Briere and president of hockey operations Keith Jones after that to reaffirm his place in the Flyers' plans. Recent video clips have also surfaced showing Travis Konecny arguing with Michkov on the bench or showing frustration after the Russian winger did not change properly.

Seeler addressed his incident two days after it happened, when Noel Acciari and Porter Martone tried to calm things down. Seeler said: He's a competitive guy. He brings a lot of passion, and we have no issue with it. He added: It's good to show that you care, and he's one of the guys that obviously is having a really good year, and he cares.

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Seeler also said: And it really wasn't a big deal at all until the media got a hold of it. We spoke after the period, and it was done with, over with, and then all of a sudden after the game, it was this big deal when it really wasn't. Michkov has also been involved in multiple tiffs with teammates on the bench this season.

Michkov Performance In Rookie Contract Year

That includes a water bottle-throwing incident during a dressing down of Seeler on Nov. 9 in Vancouver. In the midst of the final season of his rookie contract, the skilled forward would be an interesting commodity on the trade market. The season began well for Michkov, who came to camp lighter and in better shape than the previous season. In a Russian interview over the summer, he said he lost around 29 pounds since last year's training camp.

He registered six goals in the first 11 games, a mark that took him 22 games to reach a year ago. His sophomore campaign was considered disappointing by many, as his goal total dropped from 26 as a rookie to 20 last season. Michkov worked on his skating and has a team-best 11 goals and 20 points while averaging 16 minutes, 10 seconds of ice time. He has nine goals and 18 points in his last 19 games.

Michkov, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 draft, has hit the 20-goal mark in both his NHL seasons. His hot stretch has coincided with Philadelphia finding some success with a 9-6-2 mark since getting its first win on Oct. 17. The Flyers started the season 0-6-4 out of the gate. Goalie Dan Vladar will start against the Canucks.

The game is scheduled for 3 p.m. and will be televised on NBCSP.