FlyDubai will resume flights to Tel Aviv, Israel, on Dec. 3 under new security arrangements after the Sept. 30 attempted hijacking, reports say.

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Tal describes the chaotic scene, the quick actions of Captain Smit Machchhar and how passengers worked together to secure the plane. FlyDubai announced Thursday it will resume flights to Tel Aviv, Israel, next week, ending a suspension in place following an attempted hijacking incident in late September, according to media reports. A source familiar with the matter told The Times of Israel that the airline is being allowed back into Israeli airspace"under new security arrangements.

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" The development comes after Transportation Minister Miri Regev decided this week that FlyDubai flights to Israel can resume pending clearance from Shin Bet, Mossad and Israel's National Security Council, the outlet reported. A FlyDubai spokesperson told Reuters that the flights will begin again on Dec. 3. FlyDubai flights to Israel have been suspended since FlyDubai Flight FZ1073 on Sept. 30, when a co-pilot allegedly attacked his captain.