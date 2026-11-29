New UKHSA data reveals stark geographical disparities in flu vaccination rates across England, leaving some local authorities significantly more vulnerable to severe winter outbreaks and hospital pressure.

Recent analysis of health data indicates that flu vaccination rates in England vary by up to three times across different regions, creating significant public health risks in areas with low uptake. The UK Health Security Agency confirmed these stark geographical disparities, showing that while some local authorities have successfully protected vulnerable populations, others remain dangerously exposed. This uneven distribution means that hospitals in areas with the lowest vaccine coverage are likely to face extreme pressure as the winter season progresses.

Hospital Pressure and Winter Outbreak Risks

Health officials have warned that the flu virus is sweeping through unprotected populations, putting immense strain on the healthcare system just before the Christmas holidays. Sir Jim Mackey, the chief executive of NHS England, stated that the health service is braced for a horrible spike in flu cases. He highlighted that patients currently suffering from the illness are occupying more hospital beds than at the same point last year, signaling a critical juncture for winter preparedness.

Also read Photographer Captured Northern England in the 1970s Before It Disappeared

The urgency of the situation is underscored by recent statistics showing that the rate of hospital flu admissions in England is almost twice what it was during the equivalent week last year. This figure represents the highest number of admissions for this time of year in at least 15 years. Consequently, experts caution that communities with low vaccine coverage are at greater risk of outbreaks that can leave people seriously ill and place avoidable pressure on the NHS.

Regional Disparities in Vaccine Coverage

The analysis of UKHSA data reveals significant variations in vaccination rates among the five major groups eligible for a free jab on the NHS, including older people, pregnant women, young children, and those with underlying health conditions. Among people aged 65 and over, vaccination rates range from 36.7 per cent in the lowest-performing areas to 68.6 per cent in the highest-performing areas. This wide gap suggests that national vaccination figures alone may mask significant local gaps in protection against the flu virus.

Advertisement

Advertisement

South Gloucestershire topped the national league table for vaccination uptake among both older people and those under 65 with underlying health conditions. More than two-thirds of eligible older people in South Gloucestershire had received their flu vaccination by the end of October. In contrast, fewer than four in ten eligible older people received the vaccine in the ten lowest-performing areas, all of which are located in London. Stockport recorded the second-highest uptake among older people and the highest among pregnant women, demonstrating the uneven distribution of public health success across the country.

West Berkshire led the country in vaccinating two and three-year-olds, a critical demographic for preventing community spread. In West Berkshire, 54.5 per cent of eligible two-year-olds had received their vaccination by the end of October. By contrast, Blackburn with Darwen recorded the lowest vaccination rates in England among both pregnant women and two-year-olds. For two-year-olds in Blackburn with Darwen, only one in six, or 16.2 per cent, had been vaccinated. Similarly, among three-year-olds, uptake ranged from 16.2 per cent in City and Hackney to 53.9 per cent in West Berkshire.

Expert Views on Access and Inequality

Professor Peter Openshaw from Imperial College London emphasized that communities and social networks with low vaccine coverage are at greater risk of outbreaks of vaccine-preventable disease. He argued that health officials must make it easier for people to access vaccines, including in their place of work. Furthermore, he stressed the need to ensure information promoting the benefits and safety of jabs is placed where at-risk groups are most likely to see it. Professor Openshaw added that given access and good information, most people choose to be vaccinated to protect themselves, their families, and others with whom they are in contact.

Professor Paul Hunter from the University of East Anglia expressed disappointment that the gap in vaccination rates is not closing despite authorities trying to resolve it. He noted that once adjusting for differences in age structures, it is likely that the areas with more severe infections will be associated with the areas with the lowest vaccine uptake. Professor Hunter clarified that while the flu vaccine does not always stop you from becoming infected, it can protect against severe illness and the need for hospital care, which is crucial for reducing the burden on healthcare services during the winter months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Unvaccinated Populations and Next Steps

The scale of the variation in vaccine uptake highlights serious inequalities, particularly among young children who can themselves fall ill but also spread the virus to elderly relatives during Christmas get-togethers. The analysis covers all 150 local authority and combined reporting areas in England, using UKHSA data for vaccines administered up to October 31. The data shows that almost 4.9 million eligible people aged 65 and over had not received their flu vaccination by the end of October. Additionally, nearly 6.8 million eligible patients under 65 with clinical risk factors remained unvaccinated.

More recent national figures show that vaccination uptake has continued to increase, although rates among older people and those with underlying health conditions remain behind the equivalent stage of last winter's campaign. Health officials are now calling for targeted interventions in the lowest-performing areas to close the gap and protect vulnerable populations from the severe impacts of the flu season. The focus remains on ensuring that everyone eligible can access the vaccine and understands its importance in preventing severe outcomes and hospitalizations.