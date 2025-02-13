Flu Surge Sweeps US: One in Three Testing Positive

The flu is experiencing a significant surge across the United States, with a high percentage of individuals testing positive. The CDC reports a concerning increase in flu-like illness clinic visits, highlighting the severity of this seasonal outbreak.

The flu is surging across the United States, with nearly one in three people testing positive for the virus. According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ( CDC ), nearly 8% of all outpatient clinic visits are now attributed to individuals seeking treatment for flu-like illnesses, characterized by symptoms such as fever, coughing, or sore throat.

This rate may represent the highest surge since the 2009-2010 flu season, although the CDC is still monitoring the situation closely. Initially, it appeared as though the flu was waning after its peak during the Christmas week, only to rebound in early January. The trajectory of this current wave remains unclear, with experts eager to determine its peak intensity.Wastewater surveillance, a valuable tool for tracking COVID-19 trends, provides less definitive insights into flu activity. This is because distinguishing flu signals from those originating in poultry or cows presents a challenge, according to the CDC. While every US state except Arizona, Colorado, and Indiana is reporting high levels of influenza A in wastewater, the moderate levels observed in those three states hint at potential regional variations in the virus's spread. The majority of recent human flu tests submitted to the CDC have identified two specific influenza A strains: influenza A(H1N1)pdm09 and influenza A(H3N2). This flu season has already claimed the lives of 57 children, with 10 deaths reported just last week. While the CDC does not officially track adult flu-related deaths, the agency estimates that approximately 13,000 individuals have succumbed to complications arising from the flu. A staggering 24 million Americans have been infected with the flu this season, exceeding the typical range of 9 million to 40 million cases annually. The CDC strongly recommends vaccination against the flu for all individuals aged 6 months or older. Although vaccination rates among adults have slightly decreased compared to last year, the agency emphasizes that it's never too late to get vaccinated, as long as influenza viruses are circulating within the community





