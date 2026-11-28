Flu, RSV, and COVID-19 hospitalizations and emergency room visits are increasing in North Texas following Thanksgiving travel and gatherings. Doctors urge vigilance for symptoms in children, including fast or labored breathing, and recommend timely flu vaccination and preventive measures such as handwashing and keeping sick individuals away from babies.

Creative layout featuring 3D renderings of respiratory syncytial virus , a common contagious virus that infects the human respiratory tract. 2023 : NIH Celebrates FDA Approval of RSV Vaccine for People 60 Years of Age and Older.

(Photo by: NIH-N Flu and RSV cases are rising in North Texas, with hospitalizations and ER visits also increasing for COVID-19. Doctors urge parents to watch for fast or labored breathing in children and seek emergency care for breathing problems. Statistics show a rise in flu and RSV cases in North Texas and after many people have been around family and traveling for Thanksgiving, doctors want people to be on the lookout for symptoms, especially in children.

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The latest statistics from the Texas Department of Health and Human Services show hospitalizations and emergency room visits for the flu, RSV and COVID-19 are all increasing.