Got holiday plans? Children's Health shares precautions to help protect babies under 3 months and others at higher risk as RSV rises.

The latest systemwide update from Children’s Health shows flu cases increased slightly, from 260 to 263, while RSV cases jumped from 77 to 96 during the one-week period from Nov. 9 to Nov. 16.

View this post on Instagram Dr. Carla Garcia Carreno, director of infection prevention and control at Children’s Medical Center Plano, shared tips on how families can stay healthy during flu season.

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"It's really important to have families be aware and take precautions that if there is a small baby, you know, that is too young, especially with RSV, babies less than three months old have the highest chances of having a severe disease and with complications. If you are attending a gathering where there is somebody that is sick, it's really important that you get distance from that sick person," Carreno said.