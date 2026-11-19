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MOBILE, Ala. — Flu activity is increasing across parts of the country as the 2026-2027 flu season gets underway, prompting local health officials to encourage residents to get vaccinated before gathering with family and friends for the holidays.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, national flu test positivity reached 11.3%. Some states are reporting even higher levels, including Louisiana at approximately 14% and Florida at 18%. While Alabama has not reported the same level of flu activity, the Mobile County Health Department is reminding residents not to let their guard down.

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In a statement, Mobile County Health Officer Dr. Kevin Michaels said flu vaccination is the best available way to reduce the risk of influenza and its potentially serious complications. Health officials say vaccination can help prevent flu-related illnesses, medical visits, hospitalizations and missed days at work and school. It can also help protect people who are more vulnerable to severe illness, including young children, older adults and those with underlying health conditions.

One health official said getting vaccinated is especially important for people who spend time around young children and older adults.

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"I also have young children, so I think the flu vaccine, especially if you are around young people, around elderly people, it's a good thing to get to prevent, you know, transmission of flu. " Health experts say getting vaccinated does not guarantee someone will avoid the flu. Some vaccinated people may still become sick, but the vaccine can help reduce the severity of illness and the risk of serious complications.

Officials are also encouraging parents to make sure their children are up to date on recommended vaccinations. Parents can contact their child's primary care provider to discuss which immunizations are appropriate for their age. The Mobile County Health Department encourages residents to visit a nearby pharmacy or clinic to get their annual flu shot. ALDOT planning island that blocks exiting I-10 drivers from going straight to CausewayBaldwin County deputies arrest man after reported Foley-area sexual assault