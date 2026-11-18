Seasonal flu activity is higher than usual for this time of year, with Louisiana in the very high category and six other states in the high category, according to the CDC. About 11% of lab specimens tested positive for flu in the week ending Nov. 7.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed that seasonal flu activity is currently higher than typically observed for this time of year, marking an early and intense start to the respiratory illness season. This urgent update comes as clinical data reveals a rapid increase in infection rates across multiple states, signaling a potentially severe public health challenge.

In its latest weekly influenza update, the agency reported that approximately 11 percent of all specimens tested for the flu at clinical laboratories were positive in the week ending November 7. This percentage is currently on a rising trajectory, indicating that the virus is spreading with increasing speed through the population.

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Furthermore, the CDC data shows that more than 3 percent of doctor office visits were directly attributed to flu-like symptoms during the same reporting period. Healthcare providers are seeing a sharp uptick in patients presenting with respiratory issues, placing additional strain on medical facilities.

Louisiana stands as the only state categorized in the very high range for influenza-like illness on the CDC map for week 44. This status highlights a severe concentration of cases in the region, distinguishing it from the high-category states of California, Tennessee, Oregon, South Carolina, and Texas.

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New York, Massachusetts, and Hawaii were placed in the moderate category for influenza-like illness, according to the CDC Outpatient Respiratory Illness Activity Map. This map relies on reports from ILINet, the agency's national network of outpatient healthcare providers, to accurately track how frequently patients are seeking care for respiratory symptoms.

While it remains too early to definitively determine which specific flu viruses will dominate the rest of the season, the most frequently reported strain in the week ending November 7 was influenza A(H1N1)pdm09. This particular virus is a direct descendant of the pathogen responsible for the 2009 swine flu pandemic and has been circulating seasonally ever since.

The CDC estimates that there have already been 2.6 million illnesses, 36,000 hospitalizations, and 2,100 deaths tied to flu infections so far this season. These staggering figures underscore the significant burden the virus is placing on the American healthcare system and the general population.

Five flu-associated deaths among children have been reported to the agency, a tragedy that has heightened concerns among pediatric health experts. The mortality rate among such vulnerable groups serves as a critical warning signal for families and schools nationwide.

In an October media briefing, Dr. Anna Durbin of Johns Hopkins University stated that the flu hospitalization rate in mid-October was the highest it has been in 15 years. This historical comparison suggests that the current season is deviating significantly from typical seasonal patterns and intensity levels.

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Dr. Fred Lopez, an infectious diseases specialist at the LSU Health Sciences Center in New Orleans, told the Associated Press that the flu season is taking off in a direction that is only likely to increase in the next month or two. His assessment aligns with the CDC's warning of rising activity and suggests the peak may be approaching sooner than usual.

If you have not been vaccinated, you should get vaccinated now, Dr. Lopez added, emphasizing the urgency of preventive measures. The CDC recommends an annual flu vaccine for everyone aged 6 months and older to build necessary immunity against the circulating strains.

Prescription antiviral drugs can treat the flu and should be started as early as possible, especially for people at higher risk of complications. Early intervention is key to reducing the severity of the illness and preventing hospitalization for vulnerable demographics.

With Thanksgiving approaching, doctors expect flu and other respiratory viruses to spread further as people travel and gather with friends and family. The surge in mobility and indoor gatherings creates ideal conditions for the rapid transmission of the virus.

Last winter, flu activity surged dramatically in late December, creating a difficult period for healthcare systems across the country. The intensity of that previous season serves as a cautionary tale for what could happen if current trends continue unchecked.