Floyd Mayweather Jr. never does anything alone. Nearly two decades ago, he sauntered into a Las Vegas gym with a camera crew and entourage in tow. Demler 'DJ' Z

Floyd Mayweather Jr. never does anything alone. Nearly two decades ago, he sauntered into a Las Vegas gym with a camera crew and entourage in tow.

Demler "DJ" Zamora was only seven years old then, but he impressed Floyd Mayweather Jr. The two may have been destined to cross paths. Zamora has spent much of his boxing life in Las Vegas gyms, where Mayweather Jr. resides. Zamora resumed his professional career last Friday, after almost a year away, when he banged out a sixth-round stoppage of Ruben Garcia Hernandez after the blue corner threw in the towel.

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Despite his Mayweather Jr. connection, the unbeaten prospect says his Filipino heritage is even more important to him as he plots his own boxing future.on the eve of that fight, the 23-year-old spoke about following in the footsteps of Filipino fighters like multi-division world champions Manny Pacquiao and Nonito Donaire, his ambitions to win a world title, and the possibility of competing several divisions above his current weight.