A mega fight is in the works and all but confirmed between Floyd “Money” Mayweather and Ryan Garcia. While speculative dates have circulated, Kalshi’s boxing ma

A mega fight is in the works and all but confirmed between Floyd “Money” Mayweather and Ryan Garcia. While speculative dates have circulated,Kalshi favors the bout for 2027, with a 39% chance it happens before January 1, 2028.

While February 6, 2027, has been mentioned, there is only a 20% chance on Kalshi, the lowest on the board. A $10 trade that the bout happens before 2028 profits $14.58. The same trade on it happening before March 1, 2027, profits $30.72. At the end of the day, this is still Ryan Garcia talking.

Also read Tendo Nagenda Named President of Ryan Coogler’s Proximity Media

That said, until officials announce when Garcia and Mayweather will fight, it should be taken with a grain of salt, and Kalshi is doing just that.with Adin Ross and N3on, claiming that the bout will take place on February 6, 2027, and Kalshi isn’t biting, with 20% being the lowest on the board.

"We are going to fight Floyd Mayweather on February 6. Floyd, we're going to kick your a--. This is not an exhibition; this is a real fight. I'm going to take his zero.

Advertisement

It's going to be in Vegas.

" As for Mayweather, he hasn’t hinted at a date, but did confirm that he’ll face off with Garcia. However, not before mentioning a tune-up fight on December 19 in Thailand against Matty Floyd. On the Ryan Garcia front, this fight is good to go. For Mayweather, it’s a different story.

Mayweather last fought in 2017 against Conor McGregor and retired after that. Since then, he’s had several planned bouts called off, including a rematch with Manny Pacquiao and an exhibition with Mike Tyson. Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.

Sam has over six years of experience in the sports media industry with a focus on sports betting, covering lines, trends, shopping lines, and finding the most obscure betting specials. He joined SI as a part of their sports prediction market coverage. He’s a Florida State grad where he majored in Editing, Writing, and Media. He’s also covered college sports for The Sporting News.