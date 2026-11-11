The over-the-top art collective, known for whimsical world-building, will roll through Pasadena; Meow Wolf’s LA exhibition opens in early 2027, too.

The over-the-top art collective, known for whimsical world-building, will roll through Pasadena; Meow Wolf's LA exhibition opens in early 2027, too. Counting up all of the flowers that have adorned the famous floats of the Rose Parade, that pomp-packed and often stately procession that rolls through the heart of Pasadena?

It's just not possible, no way. And don't even attempt to tally up the plethora of petals applied to the floats over the decades. After all, the Crown City tradition has pomped its way along Orange Grove and Colorado Boulevards in three different centuries, starting in the 1890s.

Also read Battle of Flowers Association Prepares Floats with Sustainable Floral Designs

And blossoms have always played a big role in the bash, serving as an undeniable message to in-person onlookers and the watching world that Southern California is in bloom, even at the start of January. , the iconically offbeat art collective, is about to embrace its first offbeat appearance in a Rose Parade with a float that feels as fanciful as the whimsical works visitors find inside one of the group's exuberantly eccentric outposts.

, one that features the famous Meow Wolf refrigerator — it is, in fact, a portal to peculiar realms — and all sorts of critters and imps and surreal beings and quirky notions. The float will debut Jan. 1 at the 2027 Rose Parade presented by Honda.

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"Our worlds are built for people to walk into and most of the country doesn't have one nearby yet," said Matthew Henick, Chief Executive Officer at Meow Wolf. "So on New Year's Day, we're taking one out for a drive. Where the refrigerator goes is for you to find out.

"Artistic Entertainment Services, those float-imagining, build-it-out powerhouses, worked with Meow Wolf to create the kaleidoscopically colorful piece, which is called"Meow Wolf Meow Wolf Meow Wolf: A Float by Meow Wolf," oh yes. The beasties running rompent across the float —"romping" feels more like something a Meow Wolf character might do — will be covered in thousands of flowers and natural materials, as will the entire float, as is the longstanding Rose Parade rule.

Over 210,000 flowers will be employed, including"Rose Beef," also known as"nature's beefiest flower" .

"Like every project at Meow Wolf, this one started with a really big dream and became a highly collaborative process," said Sofie Cruse, Creative Director of the float. "We've brought worlds, creatures, flora, fauna, and lore to people through our festivals and permanent exhibitions. Now we get to create something ephemeral for the Rose Parade, right before our Los Angeles exhibition opens.

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" If you're looking at all of this malarky-fied magic from the East Coast, wishing you, too, could have a Meow Wolf closer to where you live, be cheered:Scratch that: Meow Wolf doesn't push the envelope so much as deconstruct it, then rebuild it, adding a second flap and some strange and mischievous creatures to the inside.