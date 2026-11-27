The Flower Mound High School Rosettes are scrambling to adjust travel plans in NYC after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was postponed to Saturday due to a historic storm.

For the first time in history, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been postponed. Now, a Flower Mound drill team is scrambling. FOX 4's Steven Dial has more.

Organizers postponed the 100th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to Saturday because of a nor'easter hitting the East Coast, marking the first postponement in the event's history. Fifty-five Flower Mound Rosettes are among the North Texas drill teams in New York City trying to figure out logistics to stay for the rescheduled parade. The Rosettes booster club set a $50,000 goal to help families cover thousands of dollars in additional hotel and flight expenses.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A nor'easter hitting the East Coast postponed the 100th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in history, leaving high school bands and North Texas drill teams scrambling to extend their stay in New York City. Strong winds in New York City grounded the parade floats and pushed the Thanksgiving morning tradition to Saturday. Multiple North Texas drill teams traveled to New York to dance with Spirit of America, a Dallas-based event coordinator, and spent all week practicing.