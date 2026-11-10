Florrie London Launches Olive-Inspired Shoe Capsule Collection

Florrie London introduces a capsule shoe collection inspired by Perelló olives, featuring feminine satin pumps with a red insole referencing the brand's logo and martini-fueled evening aesthetics.

Inspired by the Gordal Picante olive, the shoe collection presents a color palette influenced by Perelló olives, including a red insole nodding to the brand’s famous logo.

The design ultimately uses Florrie’s feminine design codes andAmanda Seyfried Makes a Case for Satin Pumps in Stuart Weitzman at 'Steps' Premiere Florrie Dowley, founder of her eponymous footwear brand and a former designer at Aquazzura, told FN, “We wanted to create something feminine and sexy but also humorous. The shoe looks like a stuffed olive, it shouldn’t work but it does.

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It can be funny when you’re looking at it as an object and still cool and sexy when you’re wearing it. ”, both in a recognizable olive green satin contrasted by the red insole. The Melissa pump is the brand’s newest silhouette featuring a V-neckline, while the Melissa is a bestsellingDowley shared, “There is an obvious connection between food and fashion, our shoes are worn for evenings out eating, drinking, dancing.

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The capsule was inspired by martini-fueled evenings, which in London always means a side of Perelló olives. ” In line with the launch, Florrie London and Perelló will gather London’s fashion, food and creative communities in a takeover of The Noisy Oyster in Shoreditch on Tuesday; the event will feature aWWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of PMX Global, LLC, a subsidiary of Penske Media Corporation.