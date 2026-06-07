Florida woman mauled to death by dogs that had allegedly terrorized neighborhood, owner charged in killing

A Florida woman was mauled to death by two pit bulls that neighbors say terrorized their community, leading to the dogs' owner being arrested.

Cops halt planned 'teen takeover' as officials brace for a summer surge in chaos and arrests: police chiefLast surviving 'Rosie the Riveters' honored by WWII Museum on D-Day Anniversary: 'We can do it'Girl known as 'Chelsea Jane Doe' ID'd 26 years after mutilated body found hundreds of miles from home stateAuburn student Weston Higginbotham found dead in Japan after weeklong search, mom confirmsNational Park Service ranger dies after falling into crevasse on Mount McKinley during climbing patrolWATCH: Mackenzie Shirilla’s father calls her ‘a dumb 18-year-old’ while berating police in bodycam video Sex offender busted on Roblox mid-call with child as Louisiana declares war on online predators targeting kids OJ Simpson-era attorney sees familiar warning signs as Karmelo Anthony case fuels clash over race and justice Fox News Campus Radicals Newsletter: Pride flags removed, DEI back under fire, TV host's Cali criticismWashington teacher charged with incest after allegedly having sex with two teenage boys she adoptedTwo men shot at Trump's Butler rally sue federal government over Secret Service 'preventable failures' Karmelo Anthony witness testifies students repeatedly asked accused killer to leave tent before track stabbing'Talk of the Town': Voters asked about Democratic politicians’ controversial pastsLara Trump: We know Democrats to be in denial about most thingsVideo shows dogs attack Jodi Cowan in Florida on May 19.

Cowan died after the attack, and the dogs’ owner, Linda Cutler, was arrested. The dogs are being held by the county’s animal services unit and will be euthanized, authorities said. And now, neighbors along Blue Bonnet Drive don’t have to worry anymore about the duo that used to"terrorize" them, resident Dominica Midkiff told Fox News Digital.

At the time of the attack, Cowan was walking her small dog on the dark street after midnight, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said in a video his office shared on Facebook on May 27. belonging to neighbor Linda Cutler"had once again gotten out of their yard and were roaming the neighborhood," Ivey said. The video shows Cowan clutching her tiny dog to her chest, shrieking and trying to flee.

, forcing her to the ground, viciously attacking her, and eventually dragging her across the ground for quite some distance," Ivey said. Cowan’s partner, Donnell Smith, heard her screams and raced to stop the attack"by swinging a knife at the dogs and trying to drive them away," Ivey said. He could be heard on an eight-minute 911 call trying to drive back the barking dogs and render aid to still-conscious Cowan. Cowan was transported to a nearby trauma center.

She died about four hours later, Ivey said. WESH 2 News.of her yard and … were attacking humans and … took minimal action to prevent the dogs from getting out of her yard, even after being cited by Animal Services," Ivey said. Since October 2024, neighbors had called the sheriff’s office at least 14 times about Cutler’s animals, agency reports show. Some callers complained about her dogs roaming the neighborhood.

Some callers expressed concern that Cutler’s dogs might be neglected. Linda Cutler was arrested after her pit bulls allegedly ran from her Cocoa, Florida, home and mauled a neighbor to death. DOZENS OF DOGS KILLED IN FIRE AT HOME OF ‘BREEDER’ IN WASHINGTON STATE, FIREFIGHTERS RESCUE 3 FROM FLAMES In his video address, Ivey fumed at the suggestion that his agency’s animal services unit hadn’t taken appropriate action.

"While you might think that Animal Services has the authority to seize dogs that routinely escape from yards or that have even bitten someone, the unfortunate reality is that they don't," Ivey said. HOARDER ARRESTED FOR EXTREME ANIMAL CRUELTY, AS AUTHORITIES DISCOVER 10 DEAD PETS, RESCUE MANY MORE: POLICE If"it’s not a severe bite, the most action our animal enforcement officers are allowed by law to take is the issuance of a citation and a fine," he said.

Animal Services officers issued at least five citations to Cutler with hundreds of dollars in fines, Goodyear said. He didn’t have the exact amount. But even after a second bite, Ivey said in his address, a"dog still can't be seized by animal enforcement officers, as it is not the number of bites, but the severity of the bite that elevates the potential for the dog to be declared a dangerous dog and the owner go before a magistrate.

", he added, the"dog owner still has the right to keep the dog or dogs by following the court's ruling that they must have effective fencing, muzzle the dog anytime someone is visiting the residence, signage on all egress points saying a dangerous dog resides there, and have $100,000 insurance policy in the event the dog bites another person. " In the case of Max and Mako, Ivey said, some people making complaints about the dogs said they"were not aggressive and that they just keep getting out of the fence and need to be returned to their home.

" After a report that one of the dogs had bitten a neighbor, the victim"did not cooperate with law enforcement after repeated calls to do so from our animal enforcement officers," Ivey said. As puppies, Max and Mako made friends on their romps away from their own yard, Midkiff said. As the puppy brothers grew, Midkiff said, they showed signs of aggression. And as adult dogs, their frequent escapes through or over the yard’s chain-link fence frightened people living nearby.

They"pinned people on their porches as people were trying to leave for work and come home," Midkiff said.

"You never knew where them loose dogs would be and who they were going to terrorize next. " Just 20 days before they mauled Cowan, Midkiff snapped photos of Max and Mako standing outside her car, watching her intently through the windows. Midkiff wanted to go inside her home, she said, but she was afraid to leave the safety of the vehicle.

During the investigation after the mauling, Cutler indicated she knew her dogs had been escaping, knew one had bitten someone, and revealed"both dogs were becoming more and more aggressive, even towards her," Ivey said.

"A woman's dead, and two dogs are about to be euthanized because of your uselessness," Ivey told Cutler. Then, she asked when she could get her dogs back, the sheriff said. After Cowan’s death, Cutler checked into a hotel on a nearby beach, Ivey said. There, another law enforcement agency responded to a"disturbance" involving Cutler.

Eight days after the mauling, Cutler, 29, was arrested. While being taken into custody, she pretended to have a heart attack, Ivey said. Cutler was evaluated at a hospital and cleared of any medical issues, Goodyear told Fox News Digital. It’s common, he said, for people to pretend to have life-threatening medical issues when facing arrest.

During his update on the case on social media, Ivey shared a video showing him greeting Cutler as she was walked into the jail. The video shows him telling Cutler,"Hope you enjoyed your time at the beach, because you're not going to be going back.

""A woman's dead, and two dogs are about to be euthanized because of your uselessness," Ivey fires back. "So, have a nice visit. "Cutler is being held without bond because she was already out of jail on another charge, Goodyear said. She could not be reached for comment.





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Pets Homicide Crime World Us

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Florida Stacks Two Defenders in a Day: Cahron Wheeler & Kamarion Johnson Commit for 2027Florida Gators land four-star edge Cahron Wheeler and athlete Kamarion Johnson, stacking two defensive commitments for the 2027 class.

Read more »

How to Watch: Florida Rivals Rays vs Marlins: Streaming, TV, Radio and InjuriesThe return of the battle of Florida. The Miami Marlins will square off against the Tampa Bay Rays for a three-game weekend. The Marlins are seeking to win thei

Read more »

79-year-old Florida man caught holding his genitals on lawn in front of teens: sheriffA Florida man was caught holding his genitals while watering his lawn in front of teenage girls, according to authorities.

Read more »

Florida police share final report on Hulk Hogan’s cause of deathA private autopsy concluded he died “exclusively from compelling natural disease.”

Read more »