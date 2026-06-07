A roundup of news from across the nation and world, including a fatal dog attack in Florida, a thwarted 'teen takeover,' the honoring of the last 'Rosie the Riveters,' the identification of 'Chelsea Jane Doe,' a fatal climbing incident, a disturbing bodycam video, an online predator bust, a clash over race and justice, campus controversies, a teacher's incest charge, and multiple shooting incidents across the country.

In a tragic turn of events, a Florida woman was mauled to death by dogs that had allegedly been terrorizing the neighborhood. The dogs' owner has been charged in connection with the killing.

Meanwhile, police in a nearby city thwarted a planned 'teen takeover' as officials brace for a summer surge in chaos and arrests, according to the police chief. In a poignant tribute, the last surviving 'Rosie the Riveters' were honored by the WWII Museum on the D-Day anniversary, with one of them famously saying, 'We can do it.

' After 26 years, the girl known as 'Chelsea Jane Doe' has been identified, her mutilated body having been found hundreds of miles from her home state. In an unfortunate incident abroad, Auburn student Weston Higginbotham was found dead in Japan after a weeklong search, his mother confirmed. In a separate incident, a National Park Service ranger died after falling into a crevasse on Mount McKinley during a climbing patrol.

In a disturbing video, Mackenzie Shirilla's father berates police, calling her 'a dumb 18-year-old.

' A sex offender was busted on Roblox mid-call with a child, leading Louisiana to declare war on online predators targeting kids. OJ Simpson-era attorney sees familiar warning signs as Karmelo Anthony's case fuels a clash over race and justice. In other news, pride flags were removed, and DEI is back under fire, according to the Fox News Campus Radicals Newsletter. A Washington teacher has been charged with incest after allegedly having sex with two teenage boys she adopted.

Democrats and GOP are gearing up for the Congressional Baseball Game. In a shooting incident, 12 were injured, two critically, at an Ohio festival. A witness recounts mistaking gunfire for fireworks and seeing people running for cover. Authorities are investigating and searching for multiple suspects still at large.

In a separate incident, at least one person was dead, and ten were shot during a Juneteenth event near a veterans' center in South Carolina. In Indiana, nine were injured in a mass shooting near Indiana University, with no arrests made yet. Toledo's mayor expressed confidence in law enforcement locating the suspects involved in the Old West End Festival shooting and urged unity and resilience in the face of such violence





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Florida Woman Mauled To Death Dogs Teen Takeover Rosie The Riveters Chelsea Jane Doe Auburn Student Japan National Park Service Ranger Mount Mckinley Bodycam Video Sex Offender Roblox Karmelo Anthony Race Clash Pride Flags Incest Ohio Festival Shooting Juneteenth Event South Carolina Indiana University Mass Shooting

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