Florida woman killed after attack by two bloodthirsty pit bulls

A Florida woman, Jodi Cowan, was killed by two pit bulls that attacked her during a neighborhood walk with her small dog. The incident occurred on Tuesday. Her long-term partner, Donnell Smith, tried to save her life but was unable to prevent her mutilation.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office confirmed that an attack happened, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office's Animal Services unit. The incident involved two pit bulls causing a fatal attack on a woman named Jodi Cowan in her neighborhood.

Mother Nature Network reported that Donnell Smith, Cowan's partner, returned to their home near Cocoa around 1 am and discovered that she had left with their dog. Hearing a faint cry for help and seeing a silhouette of two dogs dragging Cowan, he fled to her aid. Smith attempted to save Cowan from the dogs by swinging his knife and holding her body with his other hand.

He eventually called 911, and she was taken to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. A neighbor referred the footage to police. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office and Cocoa Police Department are investigating the attack





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Pit Bulls Attack Killing Animal Hard Human Notorious Dogs Broke Away Encounter Risk Ninety-First Criminal

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