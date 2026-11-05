Florida Woman Arrested for Recruiting Kids to Steal Neighbor's Furniture

A Miami woman faces grand theft and child delinquency charges after allegedly using her children to break into a neighbor's apartment and steal furniture, leading to her arrest on October 29.

A Florida woman has been taken into custody by Miami police officers after allegedly orchestrating a burglary of her neighbor's apartment using her own children. The suspect, identified as 42-year-old Bottiglieri-Vega, was arrested following an incident where she and her kids forced entry into a neighbor's unit to remove valuable household items.

Arrest Details and Charges Filed

Bottiglieri-Vega stands charged with grand theft, contributing to the delinquency of a child, criminal mischief, and resisting arrest. These legal charges stem from events that unfolded on October 29 when the victims, a man and his wife, returned home from work to find their personal belongings left in a common area outside their apartment unit. Police responded to the apartment complex immediately upon receiving reports of the disturbance.

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Surveillance Footage Confirms Break In

Authorities obtained a probable cause arrest affidavit that details how investigators pieced together the sequence of events. The property manager reviewed surveillance camera footage which allegedly showed Bottiglieri-Vega and two children entering the targeted apartment after forcing open a back door. The video evidence supports the claims that the group proceeded to remove furniture and other items from the residence before placing them outside.

Neighbor Background and Welfare Concerns

Reports indicate that Bottiglieri-Vega and her family had moved into the apartment complex only two weeks prior to the theft incident. Following the arrest, neighbors expressed significant concern regarding the welfare of the children involved in the crime. Some residents alleged that Bottiglieri-Vega smokes crack cocaine, pointing to discarded glass pipes and small baggies seen near her home as evidence of substance abuse issues.

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Resistance and Escape Attempt at Headquarters

The situation escalated when officers arrived at Bottiglieri-Vega's unit to speak with her. She refused to open the door despite their attempts to knock, forcing officers to eventually force their way into the apartment where they found her in a bedroom. After being taken to the Miami police headquarters, she was placed in a holding cell but allegedly slipped out of her handcuffs and attempted to escape. Officers quickly subdued her and re-applied the restraints.

Current Custody and Ongoing Investigation

Currently, Bottiglieri-Vega is being held at the Miami-Dade County Jail on a $1,300 bond according to online records. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges, though it remains unclear if she has secured legal representation. Detectives have attempted to interview her, but she has reportedly refused to answer questions regarding the incident. The City of Miami Police Department states that the investigation remains ongoing, and the Department of Children and Families is also examining the allegations.