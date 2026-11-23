Katherine Williams was arrested in Fort Lauderdale after allegedly throwing boiling liquid on a neighbor during a car argument, causing severe burns and permanent vision loss. Details on charges and injuries are provided.

Tracy Nicole Williams, 39, was taken into custody on Thursday, November 19, after a Broward County judge set her bond at $12,500. The arrest concludes a month-long manhunt for the Florida woman accused of throwing a bucket of boiling liquid on her neighbor. This violent altercation resulted in severe chemical burns and permanent vision loss for the victim.

Williams was formally charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm or permanent disfigurement. She also faces felony criminal mischief charges related to the destruction of the neighbor's vehicle. The probable cause affidavit outlines a dispute that escalated from a verbal argument into a devastating physical attack.

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The incident occurred on October 13 at approximately 9:30 p.m. in a residential neighborhood in Fort Lauderdale. Police received reports of a disturbance and arrived to find the victim suffering from intense pain. The victim reported that Williams threw a bucket of extremely hot liquid, believed to be bleach, directly at her head and upper body.

The victim stated that the boiling substance hit the top of her head and dripped down the right side of her body. She immediately lost vision in her right eye and rushed into her home to flush the chemicals with water and milk. She observed her clothing turning white and brown, which is consistent with exposure to bleach or similar harsh substances.

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Following the liquid attack, the victim alleged that Williams damaged her vehicle with a baseball bat. The defendant reportedly smashed the taillights and discolored the paint, causing approximately $7,000 in property damage. This specific amount exceeds the $1,000 threshold required for the felony criminal mischief charge.

The victim sought medical attention later that evening on October 13. Evaluations confirmed she suffered severe chemical burns that progressed into large abscesses. The injuries spread to her right breast, stomach, and down her right leg. Medical treatment remained ongoing when the affidavit was filed.

Fort Lauderdale police issued an arrest warrant for Williams on October 22. However, the suspect remained at large for nearly three weeks. Officers finally spotted her driving and conducted a traffic stop that led to her apprehension.

The victim told investigators she had lived next to Williams for approximately two years. She noted a history of disputes between the two neighbors that had been previously documented in police reports. This prior conflict likely contributed to the severity of the charges brought against Williams.

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Williams made her first court appearance on Friday, November 20. The Broward County judge set the bond amount during this hearing. It is currently unclear whether Williams has entered a plea or retained legal representation for her upcoming proceedings.

The victim continues to recover from injuries that include permanent vision loss in one eye. The full extent of her long-term medical consequences remains unknown. The case proceeds through the Florida court system with Williams held on her $12,500 bond.