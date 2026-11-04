Florida Passes Amendment 3 to Boost Homestead Exemption to $250,000 by 2028

Florida residents passed Amendment 3, increasing homestead property tax exemptions to $250,000 by 2028. This decisive vote aims to relieve taxpayers as home values surge, though experts warn of rising home prIces.

Florida voters decisively approved Amendment 3 on Tuesday night, granting significant relief to homeowners through expanded property tax exemptions. The measure secured 62% of the vote just before 10 p.m., surpassing the 60% threshold required to amend the state constitution. With more than 95% of precincts reporting, the outcome confirmed a clear mandate from the electorate for reduced tax burdens on primary residences.

The newly passed legislation outlines a phased increase in the state's homestead exemption, designed to lower annual costs for residents over the next two years. Starting in 2027, the exemption amount will rise from the current $50,000 to $150,000. By 2028, the exemption will reach $250,000, marking a substantial reduction in the taxable value of homes for qualifying Florida residents.

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This expansion directly addresses the financial pressure caused by soaring assessed property values. Since the pandemic, home prices have exploded, leading to higher tax bills even as homeowners struggle with affordability. The incremental approach allows local governments time to adjust to the reduced revenue while providing immediate, tangible relief to taxpayers.

Florida's approval reflects a broader national trend of voters rejecting high property tax increases across multiple states. Residents in Oklahoma, North Carolina, and Wyoming are also voting on ballot measures aimed at lowering property tax burdens during the midterm elections. Jared Walczak, vice president of state projects at the Tax Foundation, described the movement as a new property tax revolt sweeping across the country.

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Proponents argue that these initiatives are necessary to protect homeowners from escalating tax liabilities that do not correlate with their ability to pay. The surge in home values has outpaced income growth for many families, creating a disparity where tax bills consume a larger portion of household budgets. This wave of voter activism signals a strong demand for fiscal restraint and homeowner protection at the state level.

Critics warn that reducing property tax revenues will force communities to cut spending or raise other taxes to fill the budget gap. Economists from New York University and Baruch College released findings in August indicating that lower property taxes can discourage older homeowners from selling their properties. This lock-in effect limits housing supply and restricts access for younger families seeking to enter the market.

The amendment may also contribute to further increases in home prices, pushing ownership further out of reach for new buyers. Buying a home is currently 50% more expensive than renting, a disparity driven by soaring mortgage rates and steep prices. Monthly payments for a typical home have roughly doubled since the pandemic due to these compounding factors.

When property taxes are reduced, the overall cost of ownership decreases, allowing buyers to qualify for more expensive homes. For example, a family that could afford a $500,000 house with $3,500 in annual property taxes might afford a $525,000 home if taxes are halved. Consequently, prices are bid up to that higher price point, negating some of the benefits for those trying to break into the market.

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Florida's initiative is particularly notable because the state already has the Save Our Homes amendment, which caps assessed value increases at 3% above the previous year. This amendment adds another layer of tax relief on top of existing protections. As prices rise, prospective buyers face the dual challenge of securing a mortgage and accumulating a down payment in an increasingly competitive environment.