Across Florida, local governments are starting to cut services and funding as they prepare for the loss of property tax revenue under Amendment 3.

Every Thursday, about 100 families stop by the Mattie Williams Neighborhood Family Center’s food pantry to pick up milk, cereal, eggs, and other free groceries.

The pantry has served Safety Harbor, a small coastal community near Tampa, since the mid-1990s. Local families count on it. Heading into the holidays, however, the center said it expects to have less to offer them, because of a constitutional amendment passed by voters Nov. 3.

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The nonprofit — which provides year-round support to local low-income and struggling families — was due to receive $60,000 in grant funding that Safety Harbor budgeted for the center this fiscal year, including $12,000 for the food pantry. But after Florida’s Amendment 3 passed, city commissioners voted to suspend funding for all outside agencies, including the center.