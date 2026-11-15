Florida Upsets 11th-Ranked Kentucky to Clinch Bowl Eligibility

Florida defeated No. 11 Kentucky in a major road upset to secure bowl eligibility, with Philo rushing for over 100 yards and the defense sealing the win on the final play.

Florida knocked off 11th-ranked Kentucky to clinch bowl eligibility in its first win in Lexington since 2019. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Losers in each of its last two games and four of its last five, the Gators entered a matchup against No. 11 Kentucky as underdogs and in danger of its season spiraling even more out of control.

Instead, they walk out winners with a chance to salvage its 2026 season. After turning the ball over on downs while up 21-14 in an attempt to seal the game, Florida's defense emerged as heroes. Forcing three straight incomplete passes, the Gators brought pressure, and Ben Hanks III brought the coverage, tipping away Kentucky quarterback Kenny Minchey's final throw to clinch the victory.

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Philo, making his return as Florida's starter after being benched against Georgia two weeks ago, rushed for 102 yards, one touchdown and a two-point conversion to lead the Gators to a massive road upset to clinch bowl eligibility and all but eliminate the Wildcats from the College Football Playoff. 93 of those yards came in the second half, including a two-yard touchdown run to take the lead midway through the fourth quarter. A two-point coversion on a trick-play-pass from Kahleil Jackson to Dallas Wilson gave the Gators a seven-point lead.

He became the first Florida quarterback with over 100 rushing yards in a game since Anthony Richardson rushed for 109 yards against LSU in 2022. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited.

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Early, it looked like another drubbing, with Kentucky going on an eight-minute touchdown drive on its first offensive possession of the game, and Florida only scoring two points in the first half off of a Kentucky holding penalty in the end zone. The second half was all Florida for the most part.on the opening drive of the third quarter, leading to a Jadan Baugh touchdown and a two-point conversion from Philo to give Florida a 10-7 lead.

Disaster struck momentarily as a surprise onside kick for Florida failed, and Kentucky capitalized with a touchdown to retake the lead, but the score did not prove to be too costly. After a Patrick Durkin field goal to cut into the deficit, the Gators went on 14-play, 67-yard capped off by Philo's touchdown gave the Gators a lead it would not relinquish.

The drive included a 21-yard pass to Amir Jackson, a pair of third-down conversions from Baugh, a 15-yard rush from Philo on third-and-seven and a six-yard rush on another third down later in the drive. Kentucky had a chance to tie the game after driving all the way to Florida's 25-yard line with 5:34 left, but a questionable run on third down and an incomplete pass on a fourth-down try gave the Gators the ball back to drain the clock.

Florida capitalized by draining nearly four minutes of clock, but after turning the ball over on fourth-and-one at Kentucky's 36-yard line, the Wildcats got another chance to tie the game, only to turn the ball over on downs for a second straight possession. Florida's defense, largely criticized for most of the season, held Kentucky to just 61 total rushing yards, and, after the Wildcats' 15-play, 86-yard opening drive that took 8:20, held Kentucky to just 156 yards and a 17:38 time-of-possession.

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Florida, now with three top-15 wins, hosts Vanderbilt next week for its final home game of the season. Kickoff is set for noon ET. Cam Parker is a reporter covering the Florida Gators, Auburn Tigers and Clemson Tigers with a degree in journalism from the University of Florida. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News.

When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester, and dog, Rufus.