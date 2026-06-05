Florida to Vote on Property Tax Exemption Proposal

Florida legislators approved a version of Gov. Ron DeSantis' property tax exemption plan, and Floridians will have the chance to approve or disapprove come November.

Floridians will have the chance to approve or reject a proposed constitutional amendment changing property taxes in Florida , Rep. Jimmy Patronis said during an appearance, explaining what the proposed changes are and what it means for Sunshine State homeowners.

Florida legislators approved a version of Gov. Ron DeSantis' property tax exemption plan, meaning Floridians will have the chance to approve or disapprove come November. The proposal essentially increases the homestead property exemption gradually, rising to $150,000 in the first phase and up to $250,000 in the next phase. Patronis explained that there are multiple types of property taxes in Florida, so this stands as just one potential solution for relief.

There are property taxes that fund K-12 education, water management districts, counties, and municipalities. Critics argue that property taxes are an incredibly punitive tax, as homeowners can lose their homes if they don't pay it, but this also creates predictability for governments, as homeowners will pay it to avoid losing their homes.

The proposal carves out and holds harmless the school part of the property tax, which is a large part but also a contentious one, especially for seniors and empty nesters who are making payments for a school system they don't use. The congressman said they have attempted to eliminate property taxes on homesteads before and admitted this proposal falls a little bit short of achieving that goal.

Explaining what this means, Patronis said that if a homeowner's house is worth half a million dollars, their property tax bill for non-education categories could get cut as much as in half, because now instead of their house being assessed half a million dollars, it's going to be assessed at $250,000. This is merely a step in the direction of eliminating property taxes on homesteads altogether





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