Florida Teen Shot By Officer During 'Senior Assassin' Game, Raising Concerns About Deadly Trend

A Florida high school football player was shot by an off-duty police officer during a game of 'Senior Assassin,' a popular trend among teenagers, highlighting the potential dangers of the seemingly innocent game.

Police are issuing a stark warning to parents about the dangers of the popular ' Senior Assassin ' game after a Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) agent mistakenly shot a high school football player while the student was participating in the game. The off-duty FDLE agent encountered three teenagers 'prowling' outside his Nassau County home early Wednesday morning.

Unbeknownst to the agent, the teens were engaged in a game of 'Senior Assassin,' where teams use toy guns to 'shoot' each other, eliminating players until one team remains victorious. Mistaking the teens for home invaders, the agent shot the 18-year-old student in the arm. The teen was transported to University of Florida Health with non-life-threatening injuries and is scheduled to undergo surgery for a broken arm. The FDLE, Nassau County Sheriff's Office, and the Office of the State Attorney for the Fourth Judicial Circuit are conducting a joint internal investigation into the incident. This incident has prompted authorities across the country to warn parents about the potential for tragedy associated with these types of games. 'These types of games may seem innocent, but when you have young people sneaking around in the dark wearing masks and carrying objects that could be mistaken for weapons, you're creating a potentially deadly situation,' Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper stated during a press conference. The 'Senior Assassin' game is rapidly gaining popularity among high school students in northern Florida and nationwide. Law enforcement officials have linked the game to reckless driving, trespassing, and other criminal activities. State Attorney Melissa Nelson urged parents and elected officials to discourage children from participating in the game. 'We ask for your help in shutting the game down,' Nelson said in a press conference on Thursday. The game involves players carrying fake guns, such as water pistols, while concealing their identities and navigating through public areas. Authorities emphasize that the inherent nature of the game can lead to tragic consequences and players risk facing criminal charges. Authorities cited previous incidents, including a case in Illinois where a group of high school students entered a restaurant carrying water pistols disguised as firearms and wearing ski masks. A restaurant patron with a concealed weapon mistook the students for a genuine threat, but no injuries were reported. The Gurnee Police Department stressed the seriousness of the situation, stating, 'We would like to emphasize that the depiction of firearms, whether real or imitation, in any public setting, is a matter of concern and may instill fear among the public.' Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters expressed his hope that parents will engage in conversations with their children about the dangers of the 'Senior Assassin' game. 'The teenage mindset is that it will never happen to me. I’ll be just fine. I can play this game; nothing is ever going to happen to me. Unfortunately, we saw what happened in Nassau County yesterday. We do not want young people NOT to have fun. That is not our goal here. The goal is to make sure everyone is safe,' he said. 'We would ask that you seriously re-evaluate what you’re doing and find another way to have fun.





