Florida Teen Girlfriend Killed; 19-Year-Old Man Arrested in Spring Hill Case

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in Spring Hill, Florida, over the alleged shooting death of his 16-year-old girlfriend, whose body was found beside a road.

A 19-year-old man named Timmons has been arrested in the killing of his 16-year-old girlfriend, Perez, whose body was found on the side of a road in Florida hours after her family reported her missing, according to the Pasco Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said the case began in the early hours of Sunday, November 8, when Timmons allegedly shot Perez in the head during an argument inside a car in Spring Hill.

Authorities say Timmons picked Perez up from the apartment where she lived with her family in Spring Hill at around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, November 8. Harrington, who briefed reporters at a news conference on Monday, November 9, said the argument inside the vehicle escalated before the shooting. Timmons has not been convicted, and the allegations described by investigators remain under review.

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How Investigators Traced the Missing Teenager's Final Hours

Perez's family members alerted law enforcement on the morning of November 8 that the teenager was missing from home. A few hours later, deputies were called to a body on the side of the road near the family's apartment. Investigators identified the body as Perez, according to Harrington.

Timmons was quickly identified as a suspect, Harrington said, after Perez's family confirmed that he was her boyfriend. Surveillance footage reviewed during the investigation captured Perez entering a car driven by Timmons outside her family's apartment early on Monday morning, according to authorities. Harrington said the footage was a key part of the timeline built by detectives.

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Timmons initially lied to investigators, but he later acknowledged that he knew where Perez was, Harrington said. Authorities allege that he admitted to picking her up from the apartment complex before an argument in the car turned ugly. Timmons allegedly told investigators he shot Perez in the left side of her head with a gun that had been in his lap.

Allegations of Dumping the Body and Disposing of the Weapon

According to Harrington, Timmons allegedly took Perez to the area behind the apartment complex after the shooting. Harrington said Timmons dumped her body about 15 feet off the road and then left the scene. The sheriff's office said he then allegedly drove to a nearby area and discarded the gun in a body of water.

Harrington described the alleged conduct in strong terms at the Monday briefing. He said that after the teenager was killed, Timmons callously dumped her body and drove away, a description that reflects the sheriff's account of the case rather than a finding by a court.

Family Concerns and the Relationship Before the Shooting

Harrington said investigators were aware of concerns about the relationship between Perez and Timmons before her death. Family members described the relationship as tumultuous and toxic, Harrington said. He added that Perez's parents had been engaged and were trying to help their daughter ahead of her death.

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Harrington said the parents were taking steps to insulate Perez from the relationship she was in. The sheriff's account indicates that the family was aware of the risks, but the investigation has focused on the alleged actions of Timmons on the night of the shooting. Timmons faces charges as the investigation continues, and the sheriff's office has not released further details about the next court proceedings in the source material.