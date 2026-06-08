Florida teen fights ‘flesh eating bacteria’

Joziah Thompson, 17, hospitalized with Vibrio vulnificus after swimming with minor scratch at Niceville park

) - A 17-year-old is hospitalized after doctors confirmed he contracted Vibrio vulnificus, a rare bacterial infection linked to warm coastal waters. Joziah Thompson spent a summer day at Lion’s Park in Niceville with his siblings.

Within two days, a minor scratch on his leg became a life-threatening emergency.

“Two days later and his entire leg was red, he was moaning and hot to the touch and in a lot of pain,” said Tirzah Thompson, his mother. “As soon as I looked at his leg I said, ‘Oh, we need to go now. ’”Doctors confirmed Joziah contracted Vibrio vulnificus, a naturally occurring bacteria found in warm, brackish coastal waters. Doctors sometimes call it “flesh-eating bacteria” for the severe damage it causes to skin and soft tissue.

According to the Florida Department of Health, people can become infected by eating raw or undercooked shellfish, particularly oysters, or when open wounds come into contact with coastal waters. While healthy people often experience mild illness, the bacteria can become life-threatening if it enters the bloodstream, causing septic shock and severe skin infections. Doctors first treated Joziah at Twin Cities Hospital, then rushed him to Studer Family Children’s Hospital in Pensacola for emergency surgery to remove infected tissue.

“It’s been a whirlwind trying to make sure he’s okay and it’s been taxing for sure,” Tirzah Thompson said. Joziah, who is also autistic, remains hospitalized receiving IV antibiotics as doctors work to move him to oral medication. He is also being treated with a wound vacuum. His mother now wants local leaders to increase public awareness about the bacteria and potential risks in public waters.

“That’s why I’m pushing for a system put in place to know the bacteria levels in local waters. I don’t want this to happen to any other children,” Tirzah Thompson said.

“My son is 5-foot-11, 225 pounds. What if this was a 5-year-old who doesn’t have the strength to fight something off like this? ” As Joziah fights to recover, his family of nine is also facing mounting medical bills and lost income while his mother stays by his side. Donations can be made via GoFundMe:“What child do you know that wants to spend their summer fighting for their life? ” Tirzah Thompson said.





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