Florida Teacher Arrested for Sexual Relationship with Student; Middle School Teacher Accused of Rape

A Florida teacher has been arrested for engaging in a sexual relationship with a student, while a middle school teacher is accused of raping a 13-year-old girl. Authorities believe the Florida teacher may have additional victims. In Kansas, a former art teacher will stand trial for unlawful sexual relations with a student.

A Florida teacher, 53-year-old Enriquez, has been arrested for allegedly engaging in a sexual relationship with a student at American Senior High School in Miami-Dade.

The relationship, which lasted for a year, began when the student was just 17. Enriquez is accused of caressing and holding hands with the student, according to arrest reports. In a separate incident, middle school teacher Daniel Le Lievre was arrested for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl, who is the daughter of a woman he previously dated. Enriquez has been charged with unlawful sexual activity with a specified minor, lewd and lascivious touching, and offenses against students by authority figures.

Authorities believe Enriquez may have additional victims and have urged anyone with information to come forward. In Kansas, former art teacher Nicole Hernandez, 30, will stand trial for four counts of unlawful sexual relations with a student. Students and parents have expressed shock and concern over these incidents, highlighting the vulnerability of students and the importance of teacher responsibility





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Teacher Arrested Sexual Relationship Student Florida Middle School Teacher Rape Additional Victims Kansas Art Teacher

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