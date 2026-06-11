Florida Supreme Court Rejects Redistricting Challenge, Upholds New Map for 2026 Election

The Florida Supreme Court has ruled that it lacks the jurisdictIon to rule on a case currently being litigated in a lower court, but it has as well rejected the challenge to the state's redistricting plan and new map. The ruling doesn't end the legal battle, as it will continue to play out in the lower court, but not in time before the midterm elections. The new map gives Republicans upward of four new pickup opportunities in Florida, and the plaintiffs argue that it violates Florida's 'Fair Districts' amendment.

In a 6-1 ruling, the state's high court decided it lacks the jurisdiction to rule on a case currently being litigated in a lower court.

The ruling does not end the legal battle,as it will continue to play out in the lower court, but not in time before the midterm elections. The plaintiffs will have their days in court, in due course,to be heard on the merits of thier challenge to the new redistricting law. The Florida Supreme Court has rejected the challenge to the state's redistricting plan and recent map,according to Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), who spearheaded the redraw.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier declared complete and total victory in a post. Republicans currently control 20 of 28 seats in Florida, though the new map gives them upward of four new pickup opportunities. Plaintiffs, represented by Democratic lawyer Marc Elias, argue the new map violates Florida's 'Fair Districts' amendment, a voter-approved provision that bars redistricting for partisan gain.

The dissenting justice, Justice Jorge Labarga, pointed out that the filIng deadline and an election fast approaching prevent the court from reviewing the issues of statewide importance raised in the petitioners' efforts to enjoin Florida's 2026 congressional map





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Florida Supreme Court Redistricting New Map Partisan Gain Fair Districts Amendment 2026 Congressional Map Republican Control Midterm Elections

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