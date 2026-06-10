Florida Supreme Court Allows New U.S. House Districts, GOP Victory in Redistricting

The Florida Supreme Court has allowed new U.S. House districts drawn by Republicans to be used in the midterm elections, marking another victory for the GOP in a battle over partisan gerrymandering.

The Afternoon WireImpeachment sought against federal judge over alleged sex in chambers, lying to investigatorsDemocrat Xavier Becerra and Republican Steve Hilton will face off in California governor’s raceKnicks in 6: NY man’s high school yearbook prediction 6 years ago goes viralHonda recalls more than 880,000 cars due to a problem with rear suspension componentsScientists discover a deep whale graveyard that is teeming with lifeA humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia — and it's all captured on cameraRaccoon goes on drunken rampage in Virginia liquor store and passes out on bathroom floorA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanySolar power hits new milestones in the US even as Trump boosts coal over clean energyOB-GYN group makes vaccine recommendations for the first timeSome people tape their mouths shut at night.

Doctors wish they wouldn'tOne Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphonePlaying hip-hop or Doris Day, older exercise instructors can speak their peers' languageRoberto Sánchez y Keiko Fujimori luchan voto a voto en lento conteo de balotaje presidencial de PerúTrump threatens more strikes on Iran, as back-and-forth attacks threaten truce dealA Trump order asked national park visitors to flag 'negative' historical info.

They had other ideasUS military says it fired on a tanker trying to transport oil from IranSomali soccer referee denied entry to US for World Cup is welcomed home as a heroHonda recalls more than 880,000 cars due to a problem with rear suspension componentsScientists discover a deep whale graveyard that is teeming with lifeA humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia — and it's all captured on cameraRaccoon goes on drunken rampage in Virginia liquor store and passes out on bathroom floorA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanySolar power hits new milestones in the US even as Trump boosts coal over clean energyOB-GYN group makes vaccine recommendations for the first timeSome people tape their mouths shut at night.

Doctors wish they wouldn'tOne Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphonePlaying hip-hop or Doris Day, older exercise instructors can speak their peers' languageRoberto Sánchez y Keiko Fujimori luchan voto a voto en lento conteo de balotaje presidencial de PerúU. S. NewsState Senators listen to debate on SB 8-D, a redistricting bill, during a special session of the Florida Legislature, April 29, 2026, in Tallahassee, Fla.

(AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)A state Senator’s laptop displays a proposed Congressional Redistricting Plan during debate on SB 8-D, a redistricting bill, during a special session of the Florida Legislature, April 29, 2026, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)State Senators listen to debate on SB 8-D, a redistricting bill, during a special session of the Florida Legislature, April 29, 2026, in Tallahassee, Fla.

(AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)State Senators listen to debate on SB 8-D, a redistricting bill, during a special session of the Florida Legislature, April 29, 2026, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)A state Senator’s laptop displays a proposed Congressional Redistricting Plan during debate on SB 8-D, a redistricting bill, during a special session of the Florida Legislature, April 29, 2026, in Tallahassee, Fla.

(AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)A state Senator’s laptop displays a proposed Congressional Redistricting Plan during debate on SB 8-D, a redistricting bill, during a special session of the Florida Legislature, April 29, 2026, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File





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Florida Supreme Court Redistricting Partisan Gerrymandering GOP Ron Desantis California Governor’S Race California Redistricting Bill California Legislature California Governor California Legislature California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California California

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