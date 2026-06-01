Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has sued OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman,alleging deceptive trade practices related to the safety and accuracy of the cOmpany's AI products, including ChatGPT. The lawsuit claims the company misrepresents its technology's reliability and fails to protect users from harmful outputs, seeking injunctions and consumer redress.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman , alleging deceptive practices that put the public at risk.

The complaint accuses the company behind ChatGPT of making false claims about the accuracy and reliability of its artificial intelligence products. The lawsuit highlights instances where the AI generated misleading or outright incorrect information, potentially causing harm to users who rely on its outputs for decision-making. It also raises concerns about the lack of transparency regarding how the models are trained and the extent of their limitations.

The legal action underscores growing regulatory scrutiny over AI development and deployment,with Florida seeking injunctive relief and consumer protections to prevent further deceptive conduct. This caSe emerges as governments worldwide grapple with how to oversee rapidly advancing AI technology.

The suit claims OpenAI violated Floridas Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act by overstating its products' capabilities and failing to adequately warn users about hallucinations-a term used to describe AI-generated content that is factually incorrect or nonsensical. according to the complaint, these inaccuracies have surfaced in various contexts, from legal research to medical advice, raising stakes for user safety. The lawsuit also points to updates in OpenAI's terms of service that, the state argues, attempt to absolve the company of liability, which it calls an unfair business practice.

Beyond technical failures,the lawsuit touches on broader issues of accountability in the AI industry. It seeks to compel OpenAI to implement clearer disclosures about the limitations of its technology and to provide users with mechanisms to verify critical outputs. The complaint also asks the court to impose penalties and ensure restitution for affected consumers. This legal challenge could set a precedent for how AI developers communicate risks and may influence future regulatory frameworks.

For now, the case spotlights the tension between innovation and consumer protection in the age of generative AI





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Openai Lawsuit Sam Altman Florida Attorney General AI Safety Deceptive Practices

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