Florida State fell 28-10 to North Carolina State at Doak Campbell Stadium, failing to score after halftime. Interim head coach Rick Stockstill dropped to 2-1, and the Seminoles now face a must-win next week to avoid missing a bowl game for a third straight season.

Nov 21, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles interim head coach Rick Stockstill leads the team before the game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Doak S. Campbell Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Florida State Seminoles fell to the North Carolina State Wolfpack on Saturday night, losing 28-10 in Doak Campbell Stadium. Florida State actually held a 10-7 lead at halftime.

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However, the Seminoles failed to score again, recording just 100 total yards over the final two quarters, including -3 rushing yards. Interim head coach Rick Stockstill drops to 2-1 since taking over the reins. The Seminoles are now up against a wall. If Florida State loses next week, it'll miss a bowl game for the third straight year.

Nov 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Rick Stockstill reacts on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectI appreciate everybody coming out here tonight, staying through that weather and everything, so I appreciate you staying here tonight.

First of all, congratulations to NC State, played a good ballgame. Disappointed in how we played. Really, offensively, after the first drive, we couldn't maintain any consistency. I bet when we look at the stats and the film, we were really bad on first down.

Got behind the chains and never really established an identity on offense. We had a lot of negative plays. After that first drive we just weren't very good.

Then defensively, I thought at times we were good and other times we let the quarterback, I thought he was really good tonight. He got out of the pocket, made some nice runs, and they got some explosive plays there on us in the passing game, and then we never really did stop the run. We had a hard time with stopping the run.

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When you can't run the ball offensively, and you can't stop the run on the other side, you give up explosive plays, it's tough sledding, and that's what it was tonight. We hurt, disappointed, we put a lot into this. I thought we had a good week of preparation and obviously I didn't do a good enough job having those guys ready to play.

Question: Rick, with the offense struggling as it did, did you consider a quarterback change at any point in those four quarters? No, I did not. Ashton did some good things, did some things he'd like to have back, but it wasn't just him. I said it in there that we're down to one running back.

We got exactly what we blocked for. If we blocked it for four yards, we got four yards. If we blocked it for five, we got five. We didn't make anybody miss, we didn't break any tackles, we got exactly what we wanted.

And then, we are just kind of running out of weapons a little bit. That's not to make excuses, but there's so many guys hurt right now, I thought that we got tired there in the 4th quarter because guys were having to play so many snaps. But I never thought about making a change with Ashton.

Question: With the lack of depth of the running back position, how was that felt by the offense, especially as the game wore on in the second half? Yeah, and you saw the first half, Ashton had to carry a little bit of a load running the ball, and obviously, Zay had a handful of carries. We tried the jet sweeps, there with seven and eight, and we got those guys involved.

We're a very limited offense right now with the amount of injuries that we have. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. We're not very explosive, we're not creating a lot of big plays. We did the first drive.

On that first drive where we hit eight on the deep ball, but when you have to methodically go four, five, six, seven yards in a clip, it's hard to do that consistently without a big play, and we just weren’t very explosive tonigh Question: On the other side of the ball, I know Ernie talked during the week about trying to be physical with their quarterback, get some pressure on him. It seemed like they did a pretty good job of picking up what you guys threw at them.

Did they do anything especially well, or did you guys just not execute what you were trying to do? No, I wouldn't say that we didn't execute. I think it was probably a combination, they did a good job in pass protection, and the quarterback, he broke out of there. If you can't keep him in the box, and he's a dangerous athlete getting outside.

He's been a little inconsistent this year, but he was special tonight. He made some really good throws, made some good throws under pressure. To me, I think it's more you got to give them credit than it was us not doing something. Question: They seemed to make an effort to get Gause, the running back, the ball.

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I think he had 205 total yards, 134 on the ground. What were they doing to free him up in space and get him some action? They got a big play on the screen, on the third-down screen, they hit that, but he's a physical runner and broke tackles, ran behind his pads. They did a good job up front, their offensive line, but he's a good back, and it's like I said earlier, we never really stopped the run.

And we give up that many yards to a back in the running game and they utilized him as a wildcat. They had a good plan for him. He's a good player and it wasn't anything that they did specifically for him. Most of the zone runs, and then obviously they hit him on that screen.

Question: With your limitations on offense and injuries and everything, what can you do to go back to the drawing board and change some things? Well, I don't know if they'll get healthy enough to play next week, but it's what you got to do. You got to hope you get a couple of guys back and we'll find that out as the week progresses.

But you can't make excuses, nobody cares about all that stuff, and you gotta bow your neck. I told them in there that they have to finish for these seniors, to finish for this football program, to finish for these Florida State fans and what this program means, and don't make excuses. We all know how important that game is next week, and so we're gonna get ready for that.

We'll find the 11 hungry guys that are healthy and ready to go out there and compete. We know what next week's game is all about and hopefully we get some guys back, may or may not, but we got to roll up our sleeves and go to work and come out with a great competitive mindset.

Question: On that same note, it's been a pretty emotional week for you guys, and then it's homecoming, and then you mentioned the team being hurt by the loss. How do you get the guys, with all the injuries and everything else, how do you feel like you guys can get these guys ready for Florida this quickly? You got to have the personal pride in yourself as a football player and the pride you have for this program.

You put that helmet on with those spears on the side, it's got to mean something. And everybody hurts right now, but we got to put it behind us and come out here tomorrow, come back tomorrow, get ready to go.

You can't feel sorry for yourself, and the pride that you have for this program and this football team, and the seniors and everybody involved in it, they owe it, we owe it to each other, to go out there and lay everything we got. Lay your guts on the line, lay your heart, your soul on that field next Friday night or Friday afternoon and get after it.

That's the only thing I can tell you is we got to find a way to get better. We got to find a way to score more points. You're not gonna win many games scoring 10 points. To me I'm going to lean on trying to motivate them and challenge them to their competitive character, raise the intensity and get them ready to play.

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.