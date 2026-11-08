Florida State's Mike Norvell Faces Hot Seat Following Loss to SMU

OutKick's Dan Dakich discusses Florida State's struggles and suggests Mike Norvell may be on his way out after a 31-24 loss to SMU, marking another difficult season for the Seminoles.

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This could be the swan song. Not in the best possible way for Mike Norvell. If Kevin Jennings rolls in the Tallahassee you know and they're throwing up 400 yards and four touchdowns, you can go ahead and start putting that Mike Norvell buyout plan together.

Also read Charlie Woods Signs with Florida State Amidst Family Support and Recent District Victories

"opened the Rick Stockstill era with a road win Saturday. Those victories have been hard to come by for the Seminoles in recent years.31-24 behind two rushing touchdowns from Amari Thomas. His 11-yard score late in the fourth quarter put the Seminoles ahead and made Stockstill a winner in his first game as interim coach. Entering Saturday, FSU had not won a game away from Doak Campbell Stadium since Nov. 25, 2023.

Ashton Daniels completed 15 of 26 passes for 178 yards and an interception. This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated. This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom.

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Boston College quarterback Mason McKenzie finished the day with 166 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Jasen Lopez reacts to his first-down catch against the Boston College Eagles during the second half at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, on Nov. 7, 2026. With it tied at 24-all, the Seminoles marched 90 yards in 14 plays, with Thomas breaking to the outside for the go-ahead score with 2:29 left.

"This was emotional for me today," said a teary-eyed Stockstill, who was one of legendary FSU coach Bobby Bowden’s first quarterbacks. "I guess I wanted it as much for our players in there as I did for my former teammates and all our other players that came before us. It was special, it’s emotional.

Florida State Seminoles punter Carter Jula tosses the football for a trick play in the first half against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium on Nov. 7, 2026, in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.

"I poured my heart and soul into this place as a player, and I was going to do that for these next couple of months here," he said. McKenzie was shaken up and left midway into the third quarter, but returned the next series and capped off a crazy trick play when everyone on offense spun around in a circle before they lined up in a spread formation, snapped it and he tossed an underhanded pass for a two-yard touchdown to Javarius Green that pushed BC ahead 24-21.

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"It was just a play in our game plan that we thought would be good for these guys," BC coach Bill O’Brien said.after six-plus seasons, Florida State erased a 17-7 second-quarter deficit by putting up two touchdowns in the final six minutes of the half. Thomas’ 20-yard run down the right sideline sliced the gap to three points.

Head Coach Mike Norvell of the Florida State Seminoles looks on before a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. , on Nov. 29, 2025. The Eagles entered Saturday’s game looking to rebound from one of the most lopsided losses of O’Brien’s tenure. Boston College lost that game 47-2.

The Eagles will travel to Indiana next week to face No. 11