Florida State rallies past Miami in thrilling finish

Makayla Timpson scored with three seconds left to give No. 23 Florida State an 83-82 victory over Miami on Sunday. The Seminoles (20-6, 10-4 ACC ) ended a two-game losing streak that dropped them a game behind Louisville and North Carolina, tied for fourth in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Miami (13-12, 3-11) lost its fourth straight game, all to ranked opponents. \ Florida State trailed by two before a strong finish.

O'Mariah Gordon led Florida State with a career-high 34 points, hitting 14 of 22 shots from the field and adding seven assists. Timpson finished with 22 points and nine rebounds, and Sydney Bowles added 14 points. Miami's Haley Cavinder scored 27 points, including four 3-pointers, and added eight rebounds and seven assists. Jasmyne Roberts and Natalija Marshall scored 16 and 15 points, respectively, and Cameron Williams added 12. \Florida State hosts Pittsburgh on Thursday before closing out the regular season with three games against ranked opponents: No. 19 Georgia Tech, No. 2 Notre Dame and No. 13 Duke.





