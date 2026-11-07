Florida State Loses Starter To Significant Injury Against Boston College

The Seminoles were already banged up entering Saturday afternoon.

The Florida State Seminoles are in Chestnut Hill to face the Boston College Eagles on Saturday afternoon. It's been a back-and-forth first half, as the Eagles took a two-possession advantage, but the Seminoles battled back from the deficit to establish a 21-17 lead going into the locker room.

Entering the matchup, Florida State was already shorthanded due to a myriad of injuries. The Seminoles have lost two of their top stars to season-ending injuries in the last two games, as Ousmane Kromah went down against Miami and Duce Robinson tore his ACL in the loss to Clemson.

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FSU C Bradyn Welch-Joiner Carted Off After Gruesome Injury On Florida State's final drive of the second quarter, senior center Bradyn Welch-Joiner was rolled up on by multiple players during a short run. His leg was bent awkwardly under the pile of players, and it was immediately evident that Welch-Joiner was in a ton of pain. Within seconds of the injury, a handful of Seminoles were calling to the sideline for assistance as Welch-Joiner writhed around on the field.

It didn't take long for medical staff to apply an air cast to his right leg. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

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The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. As Welch-Joiner was carted to the locker room, Florida State's entire coaching staff and roster surrounded him to show their support. Since transferring to FSU from Purdue in January, he's earned the respect of everyone within the program. Welch-Joiner started in each of Florida State's first nine games of the 2026 season.

He was replaced by sophomore Chavez 'Sandman' Thompson, a young player whom the coaching staff is confident about. The rest of the offensive line remains unchanged. Though Xavier Chaplin left the game briefly in the second quarter, he was able to return to the field. When Chaplin was out, FSU flexed Nate Pabst to left tackle and brought in Chimdia Nwaiwu at right tackle.

Prior to his time with the Seminoles, Welch-Joiner appeared in 22 games and made 17 starts for Auburn and Purdue. He's expected to have one season of eligibility remaining. Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.