Glenn Schumann officially becomes Florida State University's head coach after nearly two decades with Nick Saban and Kirby Smart, bringing a family-centered vision to Tallahassee on November 29, 2026.

Florida State University has officially welcomed Glenn Schumann as its new head football coach, marking the beginning of a new era for the Seminole program in Tallahassee. The formal introduction took place on Sunday, November 29, 2026, during a press conference attended by fans, local media, and university leadership. Schumann arrives in the Sunshine State after spending nearly two decades working under legendary figures Nick Saban and Kirby Smart. His extensive background includes a highly successful tenure as the defensive coordinator at the University of Georgia before taking this top leadership role.

Schumann Draws on Saban and Smart Coaching Philosophy

Schumann intends to borrow valuable lessons from his mentors, Nick Saban and Kirby Smart, while establishing Florida State as his own distinct vision. His career path began at the University of Alabama in 2008, where he sought to learn the intricacies of coaching from Saban. Kirby Smart later brought Schumann with him to the University of Georgia when Smart made his move, creating a nearly 19-year professional relationship between them. Schumann emphasized that he is not solely defining himself by these high-profile associations but by the players who have believed in his coaching abilities over the years. He stated that loyalty and hard work are foundational principles that he plans to instill in the Seminole football program from day one.

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Schumann Expresses Gratitude to Mentors and University Board

During his address, Schumann publicly thanked President McCullough, Jeff Burtons, Peter Collins, the Board of Trustees, and the Seminole Boosters for their belief in his leadership potential. He highlighted the clear alignment between the university's goals and his own coaching philosophy as a primary factor in accepting the position. Schumann described his time with Kirby Smart and his wife, Mary Beth, as deeply meaningful, noting that he would not be in this position without Smart's early support as a volunteer. He recalled waking up every morning as a child to see his mother's Florida State flag in the front yard, a sign he did not recognize at the time but now views as a precursor to his return to the program. This personal connection to the university's history helped solidify his decision to join the Seminoles.

Family Stability and Personal Sacrifices Highlight Coach's Journey

A significant portion of Schumann's introduction focused on the sacrifices made by his family to support his coaching career. His wife, Lauren, gave up her professional dreams to support his journey, and their children, Bryson, Whitley, Whitley, and Warner, have experienced the frequent moves inherent in college football life. Schumann emphasized that stability and having a true home were critical factors in his decision to accept the Florida State position. The family spent 11 years in Athens, Georgia, building relationships that Schumann values immensely but ultimately deemed insufficient for the long-term stability his family needed. He recalled having a late-night conversation after their initial visit to Tallahassee, realizing that the vision laid out by the university was the perfect fit for his family's future.

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FSU Program Welcomes Schumann with Family-Focused Cultural Shift

The Florida State community welcomed Schumann and his family with traditional pageantry, including the Marching Chiefs and university cheerleaders at Doak Campbell Stadium on November 29, 2026. Schumann shared that he had initially questioned whether his two-year-old child could come along, but was assured by the university that his family would be welcomed with open arms. He described Florida State as feeling like an innate home for his family in a way no previous stop had. Schumann believes that this sense of belonging is crucial for his success and the success of the football program. He noted that the alignment between the university's commitment and his own values made the decision to relocate from Georgia an easy one for his family.

Schumann Sets Role Model Expectations for Seminole Players

Schumann concluded his remarks by outlining his expectations for the student-athletes joining the Florida State football program. He drew upon his own experiences as a coach's child, stating that his father's players were his heroes and that the same level of respect should be afforded to the current Seminole roster. He emphasized that every player at Florida State has an obligation to understand they are role models for a wide audience, including his own children. This cultural expectation of accountability and mentorship is central to Schumann's coaching philosophy. By prioritizing character and community impact alongside athletic performance, Schumann aims to build a program that reflects the values of loyalty and hard work he has championed throughout his nearly two decades in college football.