A prolific child molester who sickeningly bragged about being “an elite-ranked pedophile” has been sentenced to 310 years in federal prison — after cops found at least 10,000 child-porn image…

A prolific child molester who sickeningly bragged about being “an elite-ranked pedophile” has been sentenced to 310 years in federal prison — after cops found at least 10,000 child-porn images, including videos of him abusing toddlers and infants.

Fredrick Hildenbrand, 55, of Cocoa, Fla. , was busted after his automatic payments stopped going through for a storage unit that was then sold at auction in 2024 without him realizing,The horrified new owner then found “multiple pairs of soiled children’s panties labeled with names and individually packaged in plastic baggies” inside a safe in the locker. Fredrick Hildenbrand, 55, of Cocoa, Florida, was sentenced to 310 years in federal prison for child sexual abuse material offenses.

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The locker also had “videotapes and electronic devices” with disturbing material “depicting sexually abusing children, including toddlers and infants,” the feds said.

“In total, Hildenbrand possessed at least 10,000 depictions of children being sexually abused” — along with his sick brag, prosecutors said “One of his computers contained two versions of a ‘poem’ written by Hildenbrand about his insatiable lust for children, in which he described himself as ‘an Elite ranked pedophile’ for over 30 years,” the feds said. Before his arrest, Hildenbrand realized his unit had been sold — and was recorded making desperate phone calls begging to get it back, especially the safe.

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He drove three hours from Cocoa to Clay County the next month intending to get the safe back — but was instead met by cops who arrested him. The ongoing investigation led to a child being “rescued from a child predator,” the feds said, without elaborating. Hildenbrand’s abuse stretched back decades, including when the sicko lived in Ohio, before he moved to Florida in 2014, the feds said.

Hildenbrand was found guilty in May of nine counts of production of child sex abuse material and two counts of possessing it. He was sentenced Monday to 310 years in federal prison, with a lifetime of supervised release in the unlikely event he ever gets out.

“Protecting our children from criminals is a high priority for our office,” said US Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe. “Thanks to the relentless pursuit and diligence by our law enforcement partners, this sexual predator will finally face justice, and further victims will be saved from harm. ”