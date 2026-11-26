Florida sheriffs announce hiring freezes after voters approved Amendment 3. The measure reduces local tax revenue, threatening public safety budgets and services across the state.

Law enforcement agencies across Florida have implemented hiring freezes in the immediate aftermath of the November 3 midterm elections. These operational pauses affect several sheriff's offices throughout the state as they brace for significant funding shortfalls. The fiscal constraints stem directly from the recent passage of Amendment 3, a controversial constitutional measure that overhauls the state's property tax system.

Amendment 3 Property Tax Mechanics

Amendment 3 passed with 62 percent of the vote, fundamentally altering how local governments collect and utilize property tax revenue. The measure takes effect on January 1 and mandates that counties and municipalities spend property tax funds exclusively on public safety, education, infrastructure, natural resource projects, flood control, local bonds, employee retirement benefits, and government operations. For non-school district property taxes, the homestead tax exemption will rise to $150,000 in 2027 and $250,000 in 2028. Starting in 2029, these exemption amounts will be indexed to inflation. The legislation also establishes a tiered benefit structure that prioritizes longtime Florida residents. Homeowners who established primary residency in the state after December 31 will receive a reduced exemption of up to $50,000 until they have lived in Florida for five years.

Also read Amendment 3 Voters Face Budget Cuts Amid Florida Tax Policy Shift

Law Enforcement Opposition and Concerns

Sheriffs across the state were among the most vocal critics of Amendment 3 during the campaign period. Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods, who leads the Florida Sheriff's Association, described the measure on October 5 as a hidden mechanism for defunding the police. He warned that the tax overhaul would inevitably harm communities and degrade public safety standards. Grady Judd of Polk County, Pinellas County's Bob Gualtieri, and Orange County Sheriff John Mina also issued public warnings. Mina specifically cautioned that a potential 6 percent budget cut could result in the loss of 234 deputies. This reduction in staffing would lead to slower emergency service response times and potentially higher crime rates. Grady Judd and Bob Gualtieri joined him in stating that the amendment sounded too good to be true.

Economic Impact and Revenue Loss Projections

State economists estimate that the tax reform will reduce local government revenues by approximately $5 billion in its first year. By the fifth year, annual revenue losses are projected to rise to nearly $12 billion. These substantial deficits force local governments to find alternatives to cover the gap, either by eliminating services or raising fees and assessments. Sadaf Knight, CEO of the Florida Policy Institute, previously noted that these cuts would eventually impact all Floridians, including homeowners who supported the tax reduction. While supporters argued that 92 percent of Floridians would save thousands of dollars, critics emphasized the severe strain on municipal budgets.

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Sheriff Rick Staly on Community Stability

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly expressed deep concern about the long-term stability of his department. He stated that he prays the agency does not revert to a pre-2017 level of being an underfunded and understaffed reactive-only service. Staly highlighted that crime in his jurisdiction has decreased by more than 54 percent since he took office. This decline occurred despite a significant increase in calls for service and the arrival of almost 50,000 new residents. He emphasized that his community is currently mostly crime-free and aims to maintain the high level of service residents expect.

Political Context and Future Outlook

Pre-election polls suggested that Amendment 3 might not reach the necessary threshold for passage. However, enough voters backed the measure to ensure its approval. Darryl Paulson, an emeritus professor at the University of South Florida, suggested that voters may have misreported their true intentions to pollsters. He argued that many citizens did not want to appear as self-interested or opposed to education and law enforcement. Ultimately, voters chose to cut their own property taxes despite the potential expense to public services. Governor Ron DeSantis had previously advocated for the full elimination of property taxes in Florida. In September, he told sheriffs that departments like Broward County have room to make cuts, pointing to their inflated budgets compared to eight years prior.