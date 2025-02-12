Florida Senate Moves to Protect State Parks from Development

A proposed bill aims to prevent the construction of golf courses, pickleball courts, and large hotels within Florida's state parks, following public outcry over a previous initiative.

Florida lawmakers are taking action to safeguard state parks from development that includes golf courses, pickleball courts, and large hotels. Following a public outcry last year over a proposal called the “Great Outdoors Initiative,” the Florida Senate commenced its review of a bill designed to prevent such construction within state park boundaries.

The initiative, which was initially announced by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, sparked considerable controversy due to plans for developments like three golf courses at Jonathan Dickinson State Park and lodges accommodating up to 350 rooms at Anastasia State Park and Topsail Hill Preserve State Park. Public disapproval led Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration to suspend the proposal. However, the controversy reignited during Tuesday's Senate committee meeting, where Sen. Harrell stressed the importance of preserving Florida's unique state parks for natural resource conservation and public enjoyment. Environmental groups expressed support for the bill, but some advocated for revisions to ensure comprehensive protection against various development possibilities. Concerns were raised that the bill might not adequately address potential issues like the construction of large marinas within state parks. Advocates urged for a clearer and more stringent definition of prohibited uses to prevent future conflicts





