Broward and St. Lucie counties close schools amid severe flooding on November 18, 2026. A state of emergency is declared as flood watches continue through Thursday evening.

Severe flooding triggered by torrential rainfall has forced widespread school closures and government shutdowns across Southern Florida, prompting Broward County to declare a state of emergency at 7 a.m. on Wednesday. The intense weather conditions have saturated the region, leading authorities to close parks, libraries, and government buildings to ensure public safety.

Broward County Declares State Of Emergency

Broward County officials initiated the state of emergency response early in the day as floodwaters rose across the jurisdiction. This decisive action was taken to coordinate emergency services and manage the growing crisis caused by the ongoing heavy rains. The declaration signals the severity of the situation and the potential for continued dangerous conditions throughout the county.

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Broward County Public Schools issued a formal statement confirming that all schools and district offices would close on Wednesday, November 18, 2026. The closure encompasses all educational levels, including before- and after-school care programs, extracurricular activities, and any district-sponsored events scheduled for that day. This comprehensive shutdown aims to keep students, staff, and families safe from hazardous travel conditions.

In addition to educational institutions, the Animal Care Facility in Broward County was closed to the public due to street-level flooding. Essential staff members remain at the shelter to provide food and care for the animals, while Animal Control Officers were restricted to responding only to emergency calls. Public events in the area have been canceled to minimize risk and allow emergency personnel to focus on critical operations.

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St. Lucie And Regional School Closures

The city of St. Lucie also announced the closure of its schools and district offices on Wednesday, November 18. The St. Lucie Public Schools school board cited already saturated conditions in the community as the primary reason for this cautious approach. Officials stated that prioritizing the safety of students, families, and employees was the best course of action given the threat of even more heavy rain.

Updates regarding school operations in the St. Lucie area will be posted on the school board's website and social media pages. Meanwhile, Broward County announced that an additional update would be provided on Thursday after officials continue to monitor the situation. This ongoing monitoring reflects the uncertainty of the weather patterns and the potential for rapid changes in flood levels.

Other counties in the region have taken varied approaches to the weather event. Schools in Indian River, Okeechobee, Miami-Dade, and Monroe Counties announced that they would remain open on Wednesday. This decision contrasts with the closures in Broward and St. Lucie, highlighting the localized nature of the flooding impacts across different parts of Southern Florida.

Martin County canceled after-school activities but stated that schools would otherwise remain open. In Palm Beach County, campuses will also remain open, although district officials advised parents to keep their children at home if weather conditions make travel unsafe. This guidance allows for flexibility based on individual family assessments of road safety and local conditions.

Flood Watches And Travel Hazards Continue

Parts of Florida remain under a flood watch that is expected to continue through Thursday evening. CBS News Miami reported that scattered to numerous storms will move in and out throughout the day, bringing persistent rainfall. Wind gusts are expected to reach up to 30 miles per hour or more, adding to the hazardous conditions for residents and travelers.

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Marine conditions are also deemed hazardous, with a high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic side of the state. These warnings underscore the broad scope of the weather threat, which extends beyond urban flooding to coastal areas and marine environments. Residents are urged to exercise extreme caution near waterways and beaches.

Transportation hubs remain partially operational despite the severe weather. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Port Everglades remain open for business. However, roads leading to both ports have experienced some flooding, which may cause delays or require alternative routing for drivers and logistics providers.

The Broward County Landfill is currently open, though this status may change depending on further rainfall and potential flooding issues. Essential services continue to operate, with the 311 Call Center remaining operational for flood-related calls. Residents are encouraged to follow ReadyBroward for the latest updates and safety information.

Infrastructure impacts extend to waste management, with the unincorporated area of Broward County experiencing no residential collections today. This disruption is attributed to the rain event but is noted as unaffected by structural damage. The Florida International Trade and Cultural Expo (FITCE) at the Broward County Convention Center has not been impacted and remains open, indicating that some major events can proceed if safety protocols are maintained.